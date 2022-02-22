'What A Moment': Ronaldo Becomes First Person To Reach 400 Mn Followers On Instagram

Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his feelings on becoming the first person to reach the milestone of 400 plus followers on Instagram, through a 30-second video on Monday. At the time of writing this article, Ronaldo has around 404 million followers on the photo-blogging website, which is 90 million more than Kylie Jenner, and almost 100 million more than his on-field rival Lionel Messi. Meanwhile, shedding his views on the incredible milestone on social media, Ronaldo thanked his fans, while celebrating with his iconic ‘Siuuu’ celebration.

“Hi guys, 400 million. Wow, what a number. Now I can say Siuuu! Well, it's fantastic, what a moment for me. Without you, this wouldn't be possible. So from the bottom of my heart, I have to say thank you. Keep going like that! I will share my life with you, all the things with you because you deserve it. So thank you very much. Let's do it for more 100 million, 200 million - thank you guys!,” Ronaldo said in the Instagram video.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating 400 million Instagram followers:

Most followed personalities on Instagram

While Ronaldo tops the list of most followed personalities on Instagram, he is followed by popular TV and internet celebrity Kylie Jenner with over 311 million followers. At the same time, Messi has around 308 followers on his Instagram handle, being the only other celebrity on the top-10 list. Meanwhile, Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli with 182 million+ followers and Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. with over 170 million followers are other top sportspersons with the most followers on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo's wide-spread popularity around the world

Ronaldo is regarded as one of the most iconic football players of the current era alongside his long-term rival Messi. The 37-year-old is currently on his second stint with his Premier League side Manchester United and has garnered fans all around the globe. He is also remembered for his time playing in the La Liga for Real Madrid, as he played for the Spanish side in the peak years of his career. He then went to ply his trade in Italy, playing for Juventus in the Serie A.

Image: Instagram@cristiano