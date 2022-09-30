What Advice Did PSG Defender Sergio Ramos Offer Neymar Amidst Kylian Mbappe Dispute?

There is no shortage of star power inside the Paris Saint Germaine (PSG) dressing room which is why egos are likely to clash. The two PSG superstars who have recently been in news are Neymar and Mbappe. While Neymar has often been affected by injuries and his off-field discipline, Mbappe has gone on to become a vital part of the PSG team and was recently handed the role of taking penalties. Both Neymar and Mbappe have recently clashed against each other and as per a report Sergios Ramos had to come in between and find a way to resolve the issue to keep team spirit intact.

Sergio Ramos tried to resolve Neymar vs Mbappe issue

Recently Neymar and Mbappe were involved in a penalty incident against Montpellier and the Brazilian was surprised with the club giving so much power to the French forward. According to an AS.com report citing L'Equipe, the penalty incident has generated a small dispute inside the locker room and senior figures like Sergio Ramos had to intervene to stop the matter from getting out of hand.

As per the report, “The morning after the match against Montpellier, in front of the whole group, the tension increased between Neymar and Mbappe. To calm things down, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos, among others, had to intervene. The duo Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos didn't help too much either”. The report also states that Sergio Ramos advised Neymar to respect PSG's decision to place Mbappé as the main penalty shooter, even if he didn't like it.

Does the Neymar vs Mbappe rift still exist?

The rumours about the feud between Neymar and Mbappe has again resurfaced after the Brazilian walked out of an interview when a reporter asked him about his thoughts on the Frenchman. The incident seems to have occurred following Brazil's friendly match against Ghana. Earlier, PSG coach Christophe Galtier had cleared the air about the rift in an interview in late August. While speaking to reporters, the French manager said, "There is no discomfort. We saw each other quickly, the next day to be precise, to iron out all that and to say what we had to say to each other. That’s why there is no discomfort. I confirm it with a lot of sincerity, we had a very pleasant week at work where everyone worked to prepare the game against Lille."