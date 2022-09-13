What Are Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo's Rating In FIFA 23? EA Sports Reveals Stats

With FIFA 23 set to release on September 30, 2022, EA Sports has revealed the rating of top stars such as seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. While both continue to feature in the top 10, their ratings have dipped as compared to previous years.

FIFA 23: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rating

Having been in the top two FIFA ratings consistently for the past 13 years, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have seen their stats dip in the 23 edition. The Argentine's overall rating has fallen from 93 to 91. When it comes to individual attributes, he has 81 pace, 89 shot, 90 pass, 94 dribbling, 34 defence and 64 physicality.

On the other hand, Ronaldo has seen a significant dip in his FIFA 23 rating, having fallen from third with a rating of 91 to eighth with a rating of 90. This is his lowest rating since FIFA 2011 when he had an overall score of 87. When it comes to his individual attributes, the Portuguese international has 81 pace, 92 shot, 78 pass, 85 dribbling, 34 defence and 75 physicality.

Karim Benzema is the highest-rated player on FIFA 23

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's star-studded striker Karim Benzema has the highest rating (91) in FIFA 23. After helping the club win both the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League title with 44 goals in just 46 appearances across all competitions, FIFA has given him individual attributes of 80 pace, 88 shot, 83 passing, 87 dribbling, 39 defence and 78 physicality. This is a huge rise in his ranking, as he was only the 14th highest rated player in FIFA 22.

FIFA 23 Top Ratings

Below is a look at the ratings of the top 23 players of FIFA 23: