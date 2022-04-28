What Could Be Ralf Rangnick's Line-up For Injury-laden Manchester United Against Chelsea?

Manchester United are up against Chelsea in the Premier League 2021-22 game, scheduled to be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on Thursday night, local time. Coming off the 3-1 loss against Arsenal in the away match, United have ruled out at least six players for the match against Chelsea. Owing to the mounting injury crisis, skipper Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho have been ruled out of the match by the interim manager Ralf Rangnick, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s participation is also under doubt.

Bissaka is facing a late fitness test while Maguire is out due to a knee injury whereas Sancho is unwell with tonsillitis. At the same time, Fred and Edinson Cavani, are yet to recover from their injuries. Frenchman Paul Pogba has been out for a couple of games owing to his calf injury, while England footballer Luke Shaw is out due to an ankle injury. In the meantime, Cavani is due to return to training with the United squad on Friday.

Youngsters to be included in Manchester United squad against Chelsea

Having said that, speaking prior to the match, interim manager Rangnick hinted that youngsters Hannibal Mejbri and Alejandro Garnacho could find a place in the squad again. 19-year-old left-back Alvaro Fernandez is also in line to make his matchday squad debut on Thursday, while 18-year-old Shola Shoretire has also been training with the senior team. As reported by Manchester Evening News, Rangnick said it’s possible that the youngsters will be included in the squad.

Ralf Rangnick say on Harry Maguire's availability

“Harry Maguire is not available tomorrow, he has some issues with his knee, not a big thing, some niggles in his knee. He didn't train yesterday and today. Paul, obviously, Fred, Edinson, Luke Shaw [are all out] and Jadon is ill - he has had tonsillitis since yesterday. He couldn't train today and won't be available tomorrow. We will try to play the best possible team of those players that are available. Right now, it seems we have 14 in our professional team without the youngsters that are available and probably three or four of those young players will be part of the squad," Rangnick added. United currently sit sixth in the Premier League 2021-22 points table, while Chelsea find themselves at the third spot.

Manchester United's probable starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; McTominay, Matic, Fernandes; Elanga, Ronaldo, Rashford

(Image: @manchesterunited/Instagram/AP)