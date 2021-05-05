What Did Aaron Judge Say About Astros? Yankees Vs Astros Heats Up Over 2017 Scandal

The Houston Astros are having a tough time this season, with MLB fans finally getting their opportunity to lash out at the team following the revelation of their sign-stealing scandal. With baseball games being played behind closed doors last season, this year marked the first the Astros played in from of repulsive crowds, who are intent on giving it back to Houston, who "cheated" their way to the World Series title in 2017. The Yankees Astros rivalry is no secret, with Yankees fans being the harshest critics of the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, and made their presence known on Tuesday night at Bronx.

Yankees vs Astros: What did Aaron Judge say about Astros?

Astros manager Dusty Baker was right when he suggested that playing at the Yankee Stadium is going to be "wild" as fans gave a demonstration of how the next two games of the series are going to look like. The Yankees clinched a convincing 7-3 win on Tuesday night, in what was a day to forget for the Astros.

Aaron Judge, who was one of the stars for the show put on by the Yankees, was quizzed about the atmosphere at the Yankee Stadium and stated that there was nothing better than going on the field and putting some runs against them. He added that fans can do whatever they want but as players, their job is to play on the field. When quizzed on Baker's comments that it was time to move on from the 2017 sign stealing scandal, the Yankees star composed himself and said that it was a difficult question to answer, and passed on giving a definite response.

Aaron Judge responds to Dusty Baker's call for baseball fans to "move on" from the Astros' past cheating scandals. pic.twitter.com/XTj9YwtFf6 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 4, 2021

Aaron Judge has previously mentioned his feeling regarding the sign stealing scandal, saying that the Astros should vacate the title. Speaking ahead of the 2020 season, the Yankees star had said that the title did not hold any value as they cheated and earned it. Judge claimed that he had a lot of respect for the Astros who had won the title, but the investigation of the scandal made him "sick to the stomach" as it had a direct impact on the 2017 American League Championship Series, which the Yankees lost to Houston in seven games.

Astros vs Yankees prediction

Yankees clinched the first game of the three-game series on Tuesday and will to continue when they take the field on Wednesday night. The Yankees are favourites to make a clean sweep, as they look to cut down the gap on the Boston Red Sox, who are 2.5 games ahead of the Yankees in the American League East. As for the Astors, Houston are third in the American League West, three games behind leaders Oakland Athletics.

(Image Courtesy: mlb.com)