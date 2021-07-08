What Did Antoine Griezmann Do? Konami Cancels Barca Forward's Contract Over Racist Video

FC Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann has recently lost a sponsorship deal after a racist video did rounds on social media and became viral.

Griezmann Konami

Japanese company Konami has decided to part ways with Antoine Griezmann after a leaked video of the French forward as well as his national and Barcelona team-mate Ousmane Dembele showed the duo seemingly mocking Asian workers.

Even though both Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele went on to apologise on Monday, the duo has denied there was any racist intent behind their comments, which occurred during the club's tour of Japan in 2019.

Konami Griezmann contract

Meanwhile, Konami has clarified that discrimination of any kind is unacceptable and that, the Japanese company has decided to 'cancel' Antoine Griezmann's contract.

“Konami Digital Entertainment believes, as is the philosophy of sports, that discrimination of any kind is unacceptable. Previously we had announced Antoine Griezmann as our Yu-Gi-Oh! contents ambassador, however in light of recent events we have decided to cancel the contract", read Konomi's official statement that was released on Wednesday.

“With regard to our eFootball PES franchise, we will be requesting FC Barcelona as a club partner to explain the details of this case and its future actions", it added.

Konami has decided to end their contract with Griezmann following the leaked video with Dembélé. pic.twitter.com/1LMRN1PeIr — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) July 7, 2021

Griezmann video

Watch the controversial video of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembelealleged racial abuse here.

❗️Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé, in leaked video, appear to be mocking asian technicians in their hotel room who came to fix a technological issue, proceed to mock their looks, language and country's supposed "technological advance". pic.twitter.com/9fiBtyZxej — +Barça (@plusbarca_) July 3, 2021

Antoine Griezmann's term at FC Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann has been a shadow of his former self since joining FC Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in 2019. The French attacker has underperformed in his first two seasons with the Catalan side, scoring 9 goals during his first term and 13 in the second.