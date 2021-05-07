What Did Eden Hazard Say To Real Madrid? Ex-Chelsea Player Responds To Criticism

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has faced immense backlash following Los Blancos' humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea. The Belgian international, who was handed a starting berth by Zinedine Zidane, failed to deliver on the manager's faith, failing to influence proceedings. Things took a turn for worse was Eden Hazard laughing photo surfaced online, as the former Chelsea superstar greeted some of his ex-teammates after the match. So fans have queried - 'What did Eden Hazard say to Real Madrid?' and 'What happened to Eden Hazard?'

What happened to Eden Hazard?

Spanish media outlets were disgusted by Eden Hazard and his behaviour after the game as the Real Madrid star was seen in good spirits as he greeted some of his former teammates. The Belgian was seen laughing and hugged Kurt Zouma and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge, which did not sit well with Los Blancos supporters. Many media publications demanded his sale, while rival fans enjoyed rubbing salt in Real Madrid's wounds. His behaviour reportedly led to the "monumental anger" that has extended to several club members and even the changing room.

Eden Hazard at full-time...



Once you're Chelsea, you're always Chelsea.

Real Madrid had signed Eden Hazard to be partner Karim Benzema in attack and be the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo's throne. However, in two seasons, Real Madrid's most expensive signing has a measly return of two goals, with 10 injuries, totalling 389 days on the sidelines and 50 games. The Belgian has played only 37 games in two seasons since moving to Spain, and publications suggested that Real Madrid's Champions League exit should bring curtains on his career with the club.

Eden Hazard laughing photo: What did Eden Hazard say to Real Madrid fans?

Eden Hazard has since released a public apology, asking for forgiveness after he was seen laughing and joking with his former Chelsea teammates following his team's exit from the Champions League. The Belgian took to Instagram and wrote in English and Spanish that it was not his intention to offend Real Madrid fans and apologised for his actions. Hazard further wrote that it has always been his dream to play for Real Madrid and he "came here to win". The former Chelsea added that the season is not over yet, and together they must fight to retain the LaLiga title.

Eden Hazard issues an apology to Real Madrid fans.

Real Madrid fixtures: LaLiga title race

The LaLiga title race is heading down to the wire and Real Madrid are still alive and are second in the standings, level on 74 points with Barcelona and two points adrift of league leaders Atletico Madrid with four games remaining. With Barcelona and Atletico set to square off, Los Blancos will hope to leapfrog their city rivals to the top of the table and hopefully stay there till the end of the season. Zinedine Zidane however will have to manage his side well as the remaining Real Madrid fixtures will not be an easy task, with games against Sevilla, Granada, Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal left.

