What Did Harry Kane Say? Tottenham Striker Opens Up On Potential Transfer

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane was involved in a candid chat with Gary Neville for SkyBet's The Overlap during which the talismanic striker passed some intriguing comments on his future with the London outfit. We look to decode what did Harry Kane say in the interview as he comments on a possible transfer and a move away from Tottenham.

An absolute joy to interview Harry Kane. Here’s 5 mins for you. The full version is out tomorrow, subscribe to #TheOverlap YouTube channel, if you like❤️https://t.co/fT0rWUzlSp — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 20, 2021

Spurs captain opens up on future while addressing Harry Kane transfer news

While speaking with Gary Neville, Harry Kane opened up on his desire to go toe-to-toe with some of the best players in the world and compete at the highest level in football. He has been pretty vocal about his plans to reach "another level" and spoke about his high ambitions. The England international also revealed about standing at a 'crossroads moment' in his career while commenting on his relationship with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Harry Kane comments on transfer speculation

The 27-year-old attacker could reportedly leave the London outfit in the summer with Harry Kane transfer news linking him with a move before the next season this summer - and even he thinks there is a chance his current club will be happy to let him leave.

According to the latest reports, Tottenham's Premier League rivals, Manchester United and Manchester City have already expressed interest in acquiring the services of the attacker and have reportedly offered the talismanic striker a whopping £300,000-a-week wage package to switch clubs.

The 27-year-old striker was upfront about his future as a footballer and was quoted commenting that he does not want to have any regrets at the end of his career. Kane added that he wants to be the best he can be and also clarified how he had never said that he will "stay at Spurs for the rest of my career". The Tottenham Hotspur captain elaborated how he still has another seven or eight years to win trophies and clarified how he is not rushing into any decisions.

Harry Kane speaks to Gary Neville in an exclusive interview about his future. pic.twitter.com/lbwYivv5yC — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 20, 2021

The Spurs skipper was also questioned on how his conversation with club chairman Daniel Levy regarding his summer plans will go ahead. He responded quickly by praising the chairman and revealing that he has always had a positive relationship with Daniel Levy.

Kane pointed out how he has been at Spurs for over 16 years of his life and expected to have a good, honest conversation with Daniel Levy and see where he and the club stand. He also insisted that the club could look to cash in on him around the £100million mark because his value will not remain the same with each passing season.