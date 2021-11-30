What Does Ralf Rangnick's Arrival As Manchester United Manager Mean For Cristiano Ronaldo?

When Cristiano Ronaldo returned to his former club Manchester United in the Premier League, he did not expect to be warming the bench in crucial clashes like the 1-1 draw vs Chelsea on Sunday. Even though he is 36 years old, he has proven that he can operate at the highest of levels at any given point in the match. Hence, seeing Ronaldo on the bench is a strange thing.

Only interim manager Michael Carrick would know what he was thinking at the time but now the decision to bench or start the five-time Ballon d'Or winner lies with their new manager Ralf Rangnick.

On Sunday, Ronaldo played only 26 minutes of the match after coming on as a substitute, yet, he stormed off into the tunnel without even looking at the supporters or his fellow peers. It seemed as though he was just unhappy and wanted to be off the pitch as soon as he could.

With the introduction of new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick, whose approach is said to be very attacking-minded with a strong team press, it will be interesting to see how a player like Ronaldo will fit into such a set-up. The Portuguese superstar is not used to pressing for long periods, as he usually drifts around the pitch and pops up at the right moment but this is not the philosophy of Rangnick.

More bench time for Ronaldo?

The question essentially is whether Rangnick will adapt his philosophy around Cristiano Ronaldo or whether we will be seeing more of the former Real Madrid star on the bench. The new Manchester United manager is known for his high press game style, something he is said to have taught the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann, but that is not exactly a style of play that Ronaldo is used to or fits into.

If that is the case, and Rangnick chooses to stick with his game plan, then Ronaldo could be seeing more time on the bench. But how can a player of Ronaldo's stature be benched like that, especially when he is the team's top scorer with 10 goals, more than double the second-highest scorers Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood?

We might have to wait and see how things play out but surely, Rangnick would not want to leave a player with the goalscoring ability like Ronaldo on the bench. Expect a slight change in tactics.

Image: AP