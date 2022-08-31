What Does VAR Mean? Will It Be Applicable For Under-17 Women's World Cup? EXPLAINED

After FIFA recently decided to lift the ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF), India is all set to host the prestigious FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup. The FIFA U17 World Cup matches will be played in Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai. The competition will be played between October 11 and 30 this year, with the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai hosting the final. The Under-17 Women's World Cup tournament will also witness the debut of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

How does VAR Work?

The VAR will come into play when there are clear and obvious errors or any serious incidents being missed by the referee. The video match officials will then recommend that the on-field referees overturn their decision. Before making a decision, the referee can review the video footage on the side of the pitch or he can go with the advice of the VAR and take the appropriate action.

Why is VAR technology being used for FIFA U17 WC in India?

The VAR technology will be used for the first time during the U-17 women's youth competition with an aim to develop female VARs for the next edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup. FIFA’s Head of Refereeing, Women, Kari Seitz in her statement on the VAR debut said, “The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will give us important and significant insights into the qualities of the match officials who have been appointed. We are very happy that also for the first time, VAR technology will be used at a FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. This event will be another great opportunity to showcase the skills of the appointed VARs and continue the development of our female VARs as part of the Road to Australia/New Zealand 2023 project,”.

Previous instance of VAR being used during major women's event

The VAR technology has been previously used during the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica this year and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France which took place in 2019. The Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India will be the third FIFA women’s tournament to make use of VAR. The first instance of the VAR technology being used in the country was during the quarterfinal stage of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup that took place in January-February this year.

Pierluigi Collina delighted with Under-17 Women's World Cup return

A total of 14 women referees, 28 women assistant referees, three support referees, and 16 video match officials will be incharge of the matches at FIFA U17 World Cup. Chairman of the FIFA’s Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina said, “We are delighted that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is returning after a four-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are really looking forward to this important competition in India taking place in October. For the match officials, of course, it’s another big stage in the preparation of the potential candidates for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.”