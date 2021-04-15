What Happened At Hillsborough? How Did 96 Football Fans Die In Sheffield?

The Hillsborough tragedy took place at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on Saturday, April 15, 1989, and remains the worst stadium-related disaster in British sports history. The disaster was a fatal human crush, which took place during the game that was held at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield. On the 32nd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, fans on social media have been keen to know what happened at Hillsborough, how did Hillsbrough disaster happen, justice for the 96 football fans and why the tragic event still holds significant importance for the Anfield faithful to this day.

What happened at Hillsborough? How many people died in Hillsborough tragedy?

Liverpool were set to play Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-final at the Hillsborough stadium on April 15, 1989. With the match sold out, more than 53,000 fans from the two sides headed to Hillsborough for the 3:00 PM (7:30 PM IST) kickoff. However, what could have been a fine spring afternoon for a game of football turned into a day of heartache and devastation.

The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest 1989 match was abandoned just five minutes into the game after Liverpool fans in two standing-only pens were squashed against a fence following the collapse of one of the metal barriers. The shocking incident resulted in 96 deaths of Liverpool fans and left 766 fans injured.

How did Hillsbrough disaster happen?

Shortly before kickoff, to try and overcrowding outside the entrance turnstiles, Hillsborough police match commander David Duckenfield gave the order for exit gate C to be opened, leading to a greater influx of supporters into the already overcrowded central pens. As more people entered the stands, they were forcibly squeezed up against those in front who were already pressed up against the perimeters of the stands. People then began to be crushed to death as they desperately tried to escape the crush by climbing over the side fences into less packed adjoining fences, or tried to climb out of the pens and onto the pitch. Some also become victims of asphyxiation after struggling for air.

Justice for the 96 Liverpool fans who died in the Hillsborough disaster

To answer the 'How did Hillsbrough disaster happen?' query, Yorkshire Police Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield blamed Liverpool fans for forcefully opening a gate in the stadium that resulted in the collapse. However, an independent panel was formed in 2009 to review the tragedy and the panel found no evidence of alcohol nor misbehaviour among the Liverpool fans. In 2014, Duckenfield admitted that he had lied about the allegations against Liverpool and his failure to close the main tunnel had led to the central pens directly causing the deaths. Liverpool fans honour the 96 fans that were killed in the Hillsborough disaster every year on April 15.

