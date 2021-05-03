What Happened At Old Trafford? Why Was Man United Vs Liverpool Postponed?

The Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool has been postponed after fans broke into Old Trafford and stormed the pitch in extraordinary scenes ahead of the game on Sunday. A large number of fans also blocked access into Old Trafford as they demanded the Glazer family to sell the club. It was the first time a Premier League game was suspended due to fan protests. So here is the full story on what happened at Old Trafford on Sunday and why was Man Utd vs Liverpool postponed eventually -

What happened at Old Trafford? Fans break into stadium to protest against Glazers ownership

On Sunday, at around 1:00 PM BST, a number of fans turned up at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium to protest against the Glazer ownership with banners and flares. However, things soon escalated, as some protestors pushed down barriers to force their way into the ground ahead of one of the biggest games of the season. Supporters gaining access to the pitch — before the two teams even travelled to Old Trafford — was even more startling given the strict coronavirus measures in place around the stadium that keep games closed to any spectators. Chants of "we want Glazers out" could be heard as they stormed into the ground.

Man United protest. Incredible numbers. ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ pic.twitter.com/ZXrhFOxikk — Row Z (@RowZMedia) May 2, 2021

A crowd of around 200 had also gathered at the Lowry hotel in the city centre, where the team stay before matches. At the hotel, the United coach was surrounded by supporters before banks of police arrived, while the number at Old Trafford swelled into thousands in a matter of a few hours. The fans outside the ground lit green and gold flares, the colours of United's first shirts when they were formed as Newton Heath in 1878.

Why was Man United vs Liverpool postponed? What is the new Man United vs Liverpool date?

The protests were spurred on by the failed proposals of the European Super League, with supporters showing their anger against the Glazer family and trying to push for the 50+1 fan ownership model seen in Germany. However, after some of the invaders were initially removed from the pitch, police were working to clear debris from the playing surface, with the kick-off for the Man United vs Liverpool game that was initially scheduled for 4:30 PM BST.

Man United statement: "Our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today." pic.twitter.com/FkFd1Gtskd — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) May 2, 2021

However, more fans subsequently broke back into the ground, and while they were also escorted out eventually, there was great doubt over whether the game could go ahead. A few hours later, United said the game was postponed “due to safety and security considerations around the protest” after discussions with police, authorities and the league. The Man United vs Liverpool date for the rescheduled fixture is yet to be announced.

Glazer family net worth details

Man United are owned by the Glazer family. The Glazer family net worth is estimated to be around $4.7 billion, according to Forbes' list of billionaires. Their involvement with the NFL side and Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, valued at $1.2 billion, further underlines their wealth.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - AP