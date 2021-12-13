What Happened At UEFA Champions League Last 16 Draw; Why Was It Redrawn? - Details Inside

With UEFA announcing the 2021/22 Champions League draw earlier on Monday, everyone's attention was initially on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo fixture as PSG had been drawn with Manchester United. However, that has all been mired in controversy after UEFA made a rare mistake and the previous draw has been officially scrapped. Read below to understand what happened that caused UEFA to redo the Champions League draw.

The first thing to understand is that for the round of the 16 Champions League draw, teams from the same country and teams from the same group cannot be paired together. So as the draw began things were initially on track as Benfica was drawn with Real Madrid. The next team to be drawn was Villarreal and to everyone's surprise, they were paired with Manchester United, their opponents from Group F. Deputy General Secretary of UEFA Giorgio Marchetti who was presiding over the draw was quick to say that it is a mistake as the two teams can not be paired together as they have played in the same group. Villarreal was then drawn with Premier League champions Manchester City.

Following that, when the Pot 2 team Atletico Madrid were to be paired with a Pot 1 team, Manchester United was not an option even though they had not been paired with any team and technically they were eligible to be paired with the Spanish outfit. This was unfair to both United and Atletico as one option was cut from their potential opponents. The respective teams were then in contact with UEFA over the issue and the governing body for football in Europe decided to redo the UCL draw.

Clubs involved in Champions League draw mistake are in direct contact with Uefa to clarify the situation. Still waiting for final decision. 🔴 #UCL



Champions League draw to be repeated

Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. As a result of this, the UCL draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET (7:30 PM IST), UEFA said in a statement.

