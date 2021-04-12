What Happened In Football? Clasico Drama, Mourinho Under Fire, Inter Continue Winning Ways

This weekend's football action saw Real Madrid beat rivals Barcelona 2-1 at home in an entertaining, rain-soaked Clasico on Saturday to move into second on the LaLiga table. In Serie A, Inter Milan clinched their 11th consecutive win to inch closer to the Scudetto while Man United came from behind to record a stunning 3-1 victory over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur. Here's a recap of what happened in football last weekend.

El Clasico 2021: Real Madrid edge past Barcelona in thrilling Clasico

The LaLiga title race got even more exciting at the weekend after Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win over rivals Barcelona on Saturday in the El Clasico 2021. Los Blancos took the lead through Karim Benzema with a delightful backheel before a deflected Toni Kroos free kick doubled their lead in the 28th minute. Barcelona pulled one back on the hour mark through Oscar Mingueza and the defender almost found the equaliser later on, while the Catalans had a huge penalty appeal waved away when Martin Braithwaite fell following a challenge by Ferland Mendy.

Modric: "You're waiting for the ref to complain huh?"



Piqué: "Well, four minutes..."



Modric: "How many more do you want?"pic.twitter.com/EoIiBCXayC — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) April 10, 2021

Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba hit the crossbar in the fourth minute of added time in the second period as Zinedine Zidane's side claimed all three points to move one point ahead of Blaugrana. Reports suggested that the game might have also been Lionel Messi's final Clasico. Atletico Madrid's 1-1 draw against Real Betis on Sunday kept them at the summit of LaLiga, but by just a solitary point.

Man United's comeback vs Tottenham: Solskjaer-Mourinho post-game exchange

Son Heung-Min scored Tottenham's only goal in controversial circumstances after Edinson Cavani had a goal disallowed following a VAR review. However, second-half strikes from Fred, Cavani and Mason Greenwood ensured that United left with the three points. The defeat left Spurs at the seventh place on the Premier League table, six points behind West Ham in fourth, while United remained at second.

José Mourinho responds to Solskjær: "Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. Because a father you have always to feed your kids, it doesn't matter what they do — I have told Ole what I think about his comments." #mulive [mail] https://t.co/9sLru9w1dW — utdreport (@utdreport) April 11, 2021

It was also the first time that Mourinho suffered 10 league defeats in his managerial career. There was even more drama after the full-time whistle as Mourinho was unhappy with Solskjaer's comments about Son, making it to what happened in football this weekend highlights.

Inter continue stunning winning streak under Conte

A rare goal from full-back Matteo Darmian earned Inter Milan a 1-0 victory over Cagliari on Sunday, as Antonio Conte's side closed on their first Serie A title in 11 years. It was Inter's 12th consecutive home win as the Nerazzuri maintained their 11 point lead at the top of the Serie A standings. Defending champions Juventus also earned a 3-1 win over Genoa but remained third in the Serie A standings, 12 points behind Inter.

