What Happened In Football Yesterday? Carabao Cup Final, LaLiga Title Race And More

On Sunday, April 25, Manchester City edged past rivals Tottenham 1-0 in an entertaining nail-biting Carabao Cup final to win their eighth Carabao Cup trophy. The LaLiga title race saw another setback for Atletico Madrid who lost 1-2 to Athletic Bilbao. Meanwhile, Barcelona beat a 10-man Villarreal 2-1 to reduce Atletico's lead in the LaLiga table to just two points with a game in hand. Here is a complete recap of what happened in football yesterday.

Even though Manchester City dominated Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup final, they just managed to scrape through with a 1-0 win to win their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup. Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal in the match as he squeezed a header past Hugo Lloris in the 82nd minute. This victory also meant that The Citizens equalled Liverpool's tally of eight Carabao Cup victories.

LaLiga title race: Barcelona's title hopes boosted with Atletico Madrid's loss

With leaders Atletico Madrid losing 2-1 to Atletico Bilbao, the LaLiga title race is wide open with four teams in the mix. Inigo Martinez scored a late 86th-minute header for the win. Meanwhile, Real Madrid's disappointing goalless draw against Real Betis meant that Los Blancos failed to go level on points with Atletico.

Barcelona came from behind to beat a 10-man Villarreal team 2-1 thanks to a first-half brace from Antoine Griezmann. The win also helped The Blaugrana to reduce the gap to Atletico to two points with a game in hand. Sevilla are a point further behind Barcelona after they beat Granada 2-1.

Serie A title race: Inter back on winning ways to move one step closer to the title

Matteo Darmian's 76th-minute winner against Verona meant that Inter Milan have one hand on the Serie A title as they move 11 points clear at the top with five games remaining in the season. Antonio Conte's side only needs two victories now to win the Serie A. Meanwhile, reigning Serie A champions Juventus continued their poor form as they drew 1-1 to fourteenth place Fiorentina. As a result, Napoli could grab fourth place from Juventus if they beat Torino on Monday.

Premier League results: Burnley thrash Wolves while Manchester United draw against Leeds

Sunday's Premier League results had Burnley thumping Wolves 4-0 thanks to a first-half hat-trick from Chris Wood. West Brom's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa may have just ended The Baggies' hopes of survival. Meanwhile, Manchester United were held to a goalless draw against Leeds at Elland Road.

Ligue 1 title race: Lille maintain lead while reigning champions PSG chase them down

Lille defeated title rivals Lyon in a 3-2 thriller thanks to a brace from 35-year old Burak Yilmaz. PSG continue to hunt leaders Lille down as they maintain the one-point gap after a 3-1 victory over Metz. Meanwhile, Monaco's sensational form continued as they recorded their fifth consecutive win by beating Angers 1-0 and closed the gap to Lille to two points with four games remaining in the season.

Bundesliga title race: Bayern Munich suffer shocking defeat to Mainz while RB Leipzig win

Bayern Munich had an opportunity to clinch the Bundesliga title with a win over Mainz. However, a 2-1 defeat meant that The Bavarians still need a victory with three games remaining in the season. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig's 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart meant that the Bundesliga title race is alive for at least another week. Bayern lead Leipzig by seven points in the Bundesliga standings.