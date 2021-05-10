What Happened In Football Yesterday? LaLiga Title Race Drama, AC Milan Crush Juventus

This past weekend's football action saw the LaLiga title race take another twist as Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw against Sevilla at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. In Serie A, Juventus' top-four hopes were dealt another blow as Andrea Pirlo's side succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against AC Milan. Here's a look at what happened in football yesterday, May 9.

Juventus vs Milan: Rossoneri crush Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo in crunch Serie A clash

Juventus started the season looking to win a 10th straight Serie A title but now find themselves in danger of missing out on a Champions League spot. The Old Lady suffered a rather humiliating 3-0 home defeat at the hands of top-four rivals AC Milan on Sunday. The defeat for Cristiano Ronaldo & co. left them in fifth place on the Serie A standings with three games remaining.

Brahim Diaz opened the scoring for the visitors just before the break when he curled in a wonderful effort into the top corner. Stefano Piolo's men then had a chance to extend their advantage in the 56th minute only for Franck Kessie's penalty to be saved by Wojciech Szczesny. That miss did not prove costly, however, as substitute Ante Rebic arrowed a fine strike into the net in the 78th minute time before defender Tomori, on loan from Chelsea, headed the third goal to seal a crucial win for Milan four minutes later.

The win for Milan took the Rossoneri up to third on 72 points from 35 matches, leaving Juventus, on 69 points, a point behind fourth-placed Napoli. The Old Lady will now need teams ahead of them to drop points if they are to stand any chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Los Blancos fail to capitalise on Atleti-Barca draw

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid missed the chance to go top of LaLiga table after drawing 2-2 at home against Sevilla. However, Los Blancos earned a potentially crucial point thanks to an own goal from Diego Carlos in second-half injury time.

Sevilla midfielder Fernando put Julen Lopetegui's side in front midway through the first half after a headed goal from Real striker Karim Benzema had been ruled out for a marginal offside. However, the hosts improved in the second period and got their equaliser thanks to Marco Asensio. Sevilla were then awarded a penalty in the 77th minute and former Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic kept his nerve to deceive Thibaut Courtois from the spot and restore the visitors' lead.

However, Zidane's side somehow stayed alive in an enthralling title race when Toni Kroos tried his luck and saw his shot diverted into the net off the boot of Diego Carlos. Real Madrid's draw against Sevilla meant that Atletico Madrid remained atop LaLiga standings with three games to go on 77 points, two ahead of Real Madrid and third-placed Barcelona. Sevilla are fourth on the table with 71 points.

Image Credits - AC Milan Instagram, AP