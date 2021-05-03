What Happened In Football Yesterday? Man Utd-Liverpool Called Off, Inter Crowned Champions

As the football season coming down to the wire, the first Sunday of May did not disappoint with some thrilling action for the fans to savour. The LaLiga title race tightened further, while the much-awaited Man United vs Liverpool game was called off amid fan protests. Inter Milan, meanwhile, were crowned Serie A champs, while Lille have a head start in the Ligue 1 standings. Here's a look back at what happened in football yesterday.

What happened in Football yesterday? Man United vs Liverpool game postponed due to protests

The highly-anticipated clash was scheduled to kick off at 16:30 BST (9:00 PM IST) on Sunday but was postponed after about 200 Manchester United fans broke into Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family's ownership of the club. Fans had gathered outside the ground and scores of green and gold flares, the colours of United's first shirts when they were formed as Newton Heath in 1878, and of the original anti-Glazer protests in 2010, were set off a couple of hours before kick-off. Supporters were protesting over the Glazers’ running of the club, with the Americans under fire in the wake of their failed European Super League plot. The Premier League stated that the rearrangement of the fixture will be communicated in due course.

Video I shot outside Old Trafford earlier. It starts with clashes between fans and police pic.twitter.com/C4ZT2VUHZ2 — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) May 2, 2021

This might be done. Mounted police now by the East Stand pushing back fans. pic.twitter.com/Lek7Syb8A1 — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) May 2, 2021

Inter Milan Serie A Champions: Antonio Conte ends Juve domination, Nerazzuri clinch 19th Scudetto

After their near-miss last season, a 2-0 win over Crotone on Sunday crowned Inter Milan Serie A champions. Antonio Conte delivered on his promise and Romelu Lukaku and co. clinched silverware having last won the title a decade earlier. Inter had a smooth sailing at the top of the Serie A standings, while the others battle it out for Champions League spots, including defending champions Juventus. Only two points separate second-placed Atalanta and fifth-placed Napoli, and the final four games of the season will prove to be an enthralling watch for the neutrals.

LaLiga title race: Messi keeps Barcelona's hopes alive with Mestalla brace, Atletico survive scare

Barcelona clinched their first win at Mestalla since 2016 as Lionel Messi scored twice to clinch a come-from-behind victory for Ronald Koeman against his former employers. The Blaugrana captain cancelled out Gabriel Paulista's opener, with Antoine Griezmann giving Barcelona the lead. Messi then scored a third to give the visitors some breathing space and it proved to be the winner as Carlos Soler pulling one back for Valencia in an eventual 3-2 Barcelona win.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, had fortune favouring them as Eibar missed a stoppage-time penalty to gift Diego Simeone's men three points. The win ensured that the Rojiblancos stayed at the top of the standings, while their neighbours Real Madrid registered a solid 2-0 win over Osasuna, Eder Militao and Casemiro getting on the scoresheet.

Ligue 1 standings: Lille, PSG to battle it out for the title as Monaco falter

Lille held their one-point advantage at the top of the Ligue 1 standings after their comfortable 2-0 win over the Nice. The leaders are facing stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who will look to retain their title and hope that Lille slip up in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, 2016/17 champions Monaco saw their title challenge falter after a 3-2 defeat at home to Lyon, with Memphis Depay scoring twice for the visitors. Lyon thus have reduced the gap on Monaco to just a solitary point as both will battle out for the final qualification spot for the Champions League next year.

