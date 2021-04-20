What Happened On Monday Night Football? Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher LASH OUT At ESL

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville teamed up with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher for Sky Sports' Monday Night Football and the two ex-Premier League superstars had their say about the European Super League. Neville was one of the most outspoken pundits since the news of the breakaway league broke out, labelling it as a 'disgrace' and lashing out at the Premier League big six for the same. The Red Devils did not mince his words in the company of Jamie Carragher, as they sat down for the Leeds United vs Liverpool MNF show. So here is what happened on Monday Night Football -

What happened on Monday Night Football? Gary Neville, Carragher bash European Super League teams, call it "anti-competitive"

Gary Neville has continued his onslaught on the European Super League teams and has labelled the competition as "franchise football" during his appearance on MNF. The former Man United captain said, "The difference between 1992 and today is we’re talking about a franchise football, there isn’t promotion or relegation, clubs are talking about leaving this league and deserting their own". Neville accused the Premier League Big Six of abandoning all the communities that were born with the 1992 breakaway and believe that a revamped Champions League and the Project Big Picture will be back on the cards soon, which will reshape the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher shared the same train of thoughts as Neville but is confident that the Super League won't go through. The Reds legend said that after listening to players peaking up on social media and the likes of James Milner and Jurgen Klopp making their thoughts known after the game, he believes that the six owners are on their own. Carragher almost predicts a domino effect and expects all of them to fall if one of the Big Six withdraws from the competition. Milner, the Liverpool captain for the night, said, "It’s the same as everyone, there’s a lot of questions. In my personal opinion, I don’t like it and hopefully it doesn’t happen".

Gary Neville did not hold back and further lashed out at the Super League teams and said that people have to come together and stop this from happening. The Red Devils legend said, "Pundits for BBC, ITV, BT Sport, forget allegiances, forget who you support, we’ve got to come together to stop this proposal. This is an attack on everything that’s been important in this country, football has helped in the last 10 months in the midst of a pandemic, more than ever, to keep people going, and they’re trying to take it away from us. It will change football in this country forever, forever, and we have to now mobilise, organise, it’s difficult not to get emotional and feel sick. But you have to write to your MPs, you’ve got to write to your local football clubs, everybody’s got to come behind this".

(Image Courtesy: A screengrab from Sky Sports' YouTube)