What happened to Alisson Becker's father? How did Alisson's father die? 

Liverpool's Alisson Becker became the first goalkeeper in club history to score in a dramatic 2-1 win at The Hawthorns on Sunday. The Brazilian international nodded in a header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross to keep the Reds' hopes of playing in the Champions League next season alive. Following the Alisson goal vs West Brom, the Liverpool star paid an emotional tribute to his late father in his post-game interview. Here's a look at what happened to Alisson Becker's father and how did Alisson's father die.

The Alisson interview after scoring a monumental goal in Liverpool's pursuit for Champions League football, was an extremely emotional one. The Brazilian international dedicated the winner to his father who has been a huge influence on his career. The Liverpool shot stopper's father, Jose Agostinho Becker was found dead in February.

The 57-year-old reportedly drowned at a dam near his holiday home in Lavras do Sul. The 28-year-old was unable to travel to Brazil following his father's death, due to restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alisson's father passed away two months ago, back home in Brazil after drowning in a lake near their home.



In the Alisson interview by Sky Sports following the game, the Brazilian shot-stopper said, "I’m too emotional, with everything that’s happened in my life recently with my family. Football is my life, from since I remember with my father. I hope he was there watching and celebrating. That was for my family and for the boys. ‘Sometimes we’ve been doing things and it’s not been working,’ said Alisson. The Champions League is so important to us and I’m so happy I am able to help. You can’t explain a lot of things in life, the only answer for me is God, he put his hand on my head today and allowed this to happen. I’ve received incredible support recently".

Alisson goal vs West Brom boots Liverpool chances ahead of Chelsea vs Leicester

West Brom took the lead early at The Hawthorns on Sunday with striker Hal Robson-Kanu scoring in his first Premier League start in three-and-a-half years. However, Mohammed Salah's equaliser kept Liverpool in the hunt as the 'Egyptian King' tied with Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot. Both teams had a host of chances to put the game to bed, but it was Alisson`s incredible late winner that clinched victory for last year's Premier League champions.

Liverpool will now travel to Burnley on Wednesday and then host Crystal Palace in their final match of the season on Sunday. The Alisson Becker goal vs West Brom ensured that the Reds stay at fifth place on 63 points from 36 games, one behind Chelsea in the fourth and final qualification position. Leicester City, meanwhile, are ranked third on 66 points and set to meet Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

