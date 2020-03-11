What Happened To Bury FC? Club Expelled From English Football After 125 Years

Bury FC have been expelled from the English Football League after 125 years due to the club's inability to pay off their debts. This is a massive moment in the history of football and the first occasion where a club has been expelled from the third division of English football. Read on to know more about what happened to Bury FC and the Bury FC Twitter statements along with Bury FC news.

What happened to Bury FC? Bury FC expelled

Bury FC finished as runners up on the English Football League Two table (fourth division) in the 2018-19 campaign and were set for promotion to the English Football League League One. However, instead of the usual 24 teams participating in the English Football League, there was one absentee in the form of Bury FC due to bad financial management. Bury FC were, therefore, unable to participate in the 2019-20 EFL League One season.

ALSO READ: How To Watch Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid In India? Champions League Live Telecast India

What happened to Bury FC? Bury FC news

The Bury FC demise ultimately came down to economics and poor financial management. The 'Bury FC expelled from the third tier' incident took place because clubs are run as private enterprises and not businesses with their primary aim to achieve success on the pitch rather than maximize profits. In a bid to overreach on the pitch, there was a massive hole left in the financial books which spelt insolvency in the Bury FC news section.

ALSO READ: Serie A Title Could Be Decided By Playoffs Amid Coronavirus Threat: Report

What happened to Bury FC? Bury FC news in detail

Despite having an extraordinarily high number of loyal fans, Bury were in a decline and dropping from top divisions, missing out on European football as well as receiving significant negative shocks. However, the owner's aims and that of the fans' did not necessarily align with each other. With the owners of Bury FC's existence depending on the fans, it is exactly this fan-loyalty that led to the owners making rash decisions which led to Bury FC's decline.

ALSO READ: Van Dijk Urges Liverpool Teammates To Perform As 'Grown Men' Against Atletico Madrid

Bury FC were up for sale just before the 2019-20 season began and a company called C&N Sporting Risk were announced to take over but the investors pulled the plug at the 11th hour. Bury are still in a lot of debt and the club is still struggling to make their payments. The gates at Gigg Lane haven't been open for a match since July 24 since Bury lost in a pre-season friendly against Blackburn Rovers.

Statement from Bury Football Club - https://t.co/wHdw3A5ufV — Bury Football Club (@buryfcofficial) October 25, 2019

ALSO READ: PFC Sochi Vs Orenburg Live Streaming Details, Team News, Russian Premier League Schedule

What happened to Bury FC? Bury FC twitter reactions

The Bury FC twitter page broke the news:

⚪️🔵 The Club have released the following statement ⬇️ #buryfc https://t.co/eO65z4k45f — Bury Football Club (@buryfcofficial) August 27, 2019

The Bury FC twitter condolences came in following the Bury FC news.

Eoghan O Connell made a move from Bury FC to Rochdale in the summer transfer window and commented: "Devastated @buryfcofficial Can't believe it has come to this. A dark day for football!. Made memories and friends that will be for life and my thoughts are with everyone associated with the club #Shakers"

Former England international Trevor Sinclair said: "Gigg Lane was the 1st football stadium I was ever taken to, I was a former Bury boy U11's player, I feel for shakers fans & their community who must be emotional today #Bury"

Bury captain Neil Danns took to social media as well and stated, "Just received the news. Absolutely devastated for everyone . My thoughts go out to all the fans . Who i have developed a special bond with. Still can't believe it. Thank you to everyone and thank you for the memories Bury FC "