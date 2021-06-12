What Happened To Christian Eriksen? Denmark Star Rushed To The Hospital After Collapsing

The sporting world was left shocked and speechless on Saturday evening as the Euro 2020 game between Denmark and Finland was suspended before half-time because of a medical emergency. Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed inside the Finland half just minutes before the break when a throw-in was directed towards him. Eriksen did not move as the players and fans appeared visibly worried at the nature of the incident. So what happened to Christian Eriksen and here is the latest update on Christian Eriksen health.

Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 game: What happened to Christian Eriksen?

The Euro 2020 game between Denmark and Finland was stopped just minutes before half-time when players signalled the medical team to come onto the pitch to attend to Christian Eriksen. After receiving medical treatment on the field for over 10 minutes, the Denmark midfielder was stretched off the field. Television images showed Danish players in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player by administering CPR. Because of the seriousness of Eriksen's health concern, several social media posts showing his fall have been taken down. The Denmark players were so concerned that they formed a ring around the unconscious Eriksen and began praying for him while the doctors worked on reviving him.



#Eriksen One of the most powerful picture of today. A Denmark player went down unconscious and his team mates made a ring around him nd prayed for him while the doctor did their super heroic work to revive Christian Eriksen pic.twitter.com/pyzp1zx2wy — Pratik Tantia (@PratikTantia) June 12, 2021



So, is Christian Eriksen okay? Latest Christian Eriksen health update

It is fair to say that the footballing world is worried about the safety of Christian Eriksen. However, because of the worry, there have also been several rumours floating around. Since chest compressions were given to Eriksen some fans also feared that the Danish midfielder may have suffered a heart attack. While there is no update on what happened to Christian Eriksen from UEFA, they did put up a post on their official handles to inform fans that the Danish talisman had been transferred to the hospital and was stable. Similarly, the Danish FA have confirmed that Christian Eriksen is conscious and is currently undergoing further examination at the hospital. Meanwhile, top Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Eriksen was conscious and could also speak.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.



The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

Christian Eriksen er vågen og er til yderligere undersøgelser på Rigshospitalet.



Kampen er midlertidigt udsat. Ny melding kommer kl. 19.45. — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 12, 2021

“Christian Eriksen breathes and can speake. He’s awake”. Martin Schoots, Eriksen agent, just told this to NPO Radio1 after speaking with Christian’s father, reports @OzcanAkyol. 🇩🇰❤️🙏🏻 #prayforEriksen — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2021



Who is Christian Eriksen wife? Denmark midfielder's wife consoled by Eriksen's teammates on the pitch

Christian Eriksen's wife, Sabrina Kvist Jensen, rushed down to the touchline, evidently worried for her husband's health. Sabrina was consoled by Denmark players Simon Kjaer and Kasper Schmeichel. The latest news on Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 game is that the Group B opener has been suspended as the world of football is united in support of Christian Eriksen.