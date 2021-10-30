What Happened To Christian Eriksen? Why Is He Banned From Playing For Inter Milan?

Christian Eriksen collapsed during the first half of the Group B match in the Euro 2020 against Finland and was rushed to the hospital after being resuscitated on the field at Parken Stadium. At the hospital, he has an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device, a type of pacemaker, fitted. While the player's agent revealed that Eriksen is fit to play, Inter Milan have said that the Danish star cannot play for the club because the Italian Football Federation does not allow players with ICD's to play, but they also said in the statement that the player would be allowed to leave for another club.

"The player has been temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity in the current season," Inter Milan wrote in a statement on Thursday. "Although the current conditions of the player don't meet the requirements of achieving sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity."

Christian Eriksen's future in football

It is still unclear whether Eriksen will be allowed to play in any other country with the ICD device that was fitted after the Euro 2020 incident. Former Manchester United and current Ajax defender Daley Blind was also fitted with an ICD after he was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation but the 31-year-old has not stopped playing as he is currently playing for the Eredivisie champions and the Netherlands national team.

So there is some speculation that he could join his former club Ajax where he spent three seasons and made 163 appearances, scored 32 goals and assisted 65. After Ajax, he transferred to Tottenham Hotspur where he went on to make 305 appearances and also managed to score 69 goals and set up 90 more. He moved to Inter a few seasons back and helped them win the Serie A title while scoring eight and assisting three. It will be interesting to see where the player moves as most leagues might not want to take the risk of fielding a player at such a high heath risk but if he is fit he is still a world-class player with heaps of talent and no team would want to miss out on that.

Image: AP