What Happened To Colin Bell? How Did Manchester City Legend Pass Away?

Manchester City will receive their Premier League trophy this weekend at the hands of Colin Bell's son at the Etihad Stadium. Bell had a legendary career with Man City in the 1960s during their time at Maine Road and was one of the star players during their first division win in 1968. Bell passed away earlier this year in January at the age of 74. Here's a look at what happened to Colin Bell, the Colin Bell cause of death and a look back at his career.

What happened to Colin Bell? Colin Bell cause of death

Manchester City legend Colin Bell died after a short illness not linked to the coronavirus on 5 January 2021. The former England international was diagnosed with bowel cancer shortly but was operated on within three weeks of the diagnosis. A banner with a picture of Bell has remained pitchside for five months and City’s players wore No. 8 shirts before the Carabao Cup semi-final win at Manchester United as a mark of respect.

Colin Bell son, Jon Bell, will present Pep Guardiola's side with the trophy, along with 15-year-old brain-tumour survivor and Man City supporter Jake Tindale. Guardiola had dedicated this season's title to the Man City legend, and Jon reveals to the Daily Mail that it was personal and genuine coming from the coaches and the players. Jon however added, "I don’t think dad would want to be walking out with the trophy! He’d have run the other way. They asked him to go out on the pitch for Vincent Kompany’s testimonial but he didn’t want to, saying that it wasn’t about him".

Colin Bell's son, Jon: "I don’t think dad would want to be walking out with the #PL trophy! He’d have run the other way. They asked him to go on the pitch for @VincentKompany's testimonial but he didn’t want to, saying that it wasn’t about him..." [via @Jack_Gaughan/@MailSport] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 20, 2021

Colin Bell Man City: Colin Bell career

Colin Bell is regarded as one of England's finest-ever midfield players and has been subsequently inducted into both the English Football Hall of Fame and the Manchester City Hall of Fame. Bell made 501 appearances over a 13-year stay at Maine Road, and when Man City moved to the new City of Manchester Stadium, they named a stand after him.

Bell scored 152 goals for Manchester City in all competitions, with only Sergio Aguero, Eric Brook and Tommy Johnson scoring more than the English midfield maestro. Bell won all three domestic competitions and the Cup-Winners’ Cup while at Maine Road was nicknamed "The King of the Kippax". After Manchester City, Bell tried to resurrect his career in 1980 with NASL side San Jose Earthquakes, where he joined former Manchester United player George Best. However, he ended up playing only five games for the club before retiring from football altogether.

(Image Courtesy: Man City Twitter)