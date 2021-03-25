What Happened To Daniel Guerini? 19-year-old Lazio Player's Car Crash Details Revealed

Lazio announced the tragic death of their young midfielder Daniel Guerini on Wednesday night. The news of the teenager's death has sent shockwaves in Serie A. Guerini's family received condolences from all the sides the teenager played for.

Daniel Guerini death: What happened to Daniel Guerini?

Italian media reported on Wednesday that the 19-year old midfielder Daniel Guerini had tragically passed away following a car accident in Rome. As per the Lazio player car accident reports from Italian newspaper Gazetta, Guerini's vehicle collided head-on with a Mercedes A-Class at around 8 PM local time on Wednesday. Two others, who were travelling with Guerini, are also believed to be involved in the crash and are thought to be in critical condition post the Lazio player car accident. Meanwhile, the A-Class driver was also transported to the hospital but with less serious injuries. Police are reported to have launched an investigation into the Daniel Guerini cause of death.

Daniel Guerini career

Daniel Guerini began his career in Lazio's youth team before he joined Torino on a free transfer in 2016. He then played for Torino and Fiorentina at the youth level before he was loaned out to SPAL. Guerini then rejoined Lazio permanently on a three-year contract in January. The Lazio star has also represented Italy at Under-15 and Under-16 levels.

Daniel Guerini death: Lazio and former teams give condolences

On hearing the Daniel Guerini Lazio story come to an end, Lazio and Daniel Guerini's former teams have given their condolences to the 19-year old and his family. Lazio tweeted on Thursday, "Still incredulous and shocked by pain, the President, the men and women of the Lazio Sports Club gather around the family of the young Daniel Guerini." Guerini, who only turned 19 on Sunday, was a highly-rated teenager and had big things expected of him in Italy, which makes the Daniel Guerini cause of death shocking.

Torino also paid respects to the 19-year old who played for their U-19 team. "President Urbano Cairo and the whole Torino Football Club, incredulous and deeply saddened, gather around the Guerini family for the tragic death of Daniel, our former Primavera player," tweeted Torino. Meanwhile, Hellas Verona tweeted, "Hellas Verona expresses deep condolences and heartfelt closeness to Lazio for the tragic death of Daniel Guerini."

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Lazio youngster Daniel Guerini, a member of the Fiorentina youth academy in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

On what happened to Daniel Guerini, Fiorentina posted on Twitter, "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Lazio youngster Daniel Guerini, a member of the Fiorentina youth academy in 2018/19 and 2019/20. The thoughts of President Commisso and everyone at the club are with the Guerini family at this extremely difficult time." Hence, one can see the outpour of emotions by the teams for their former player. More Daniel Guerini cause of death information is yet to be revealed as the investigation proceeds.