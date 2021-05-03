What Happened To Davide Astori? Doctor Sent To Jail For Italian Footballer's Death

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that former doctor Giorgio Galanti was sentenced to one year of imprisonment in the trial with shortened rite for the death of the former Fiorentina player, Davide Astori. On March 4, 2018, Astori had reportedly suffered from a cardiac arrest and was found dead in his hotel room in Udine, while he was away with the team. Astori was just 31 years of age at the time of his death but according to reports, could have been saved if he had been thoroughly examined by Galanti.

What happened to Davide Astori? Former Fiorentina captain found dead in hotel room

On March 4, 2018, Davide Astori was found lifeless in a hotel room prior to Fiorentina's Serie A clash against Udinese. Reports initially claimed that Astori had suffered from a heart attack in his room and died in his sleep. However, following a detailed investigation, it was revealed that Astori had died because of a malignant ventricular arrhythmia, caused by a serious heart disease that was never diagnosed. The match between Fiorentina and Udinese at the Stadio Friuli later that day had also been suspended.

Davide Astori doctor jailed for manslaughter; Davide Astori cause of death and investigation

On Sunday, reports confirmed that Giorgio Galanti was accused of manslaughter for two certificates of suitability issued to Astori when he was medical director of Sports Medicine of the Careggi University Hospital in Florence. According to the prosecution, if Astori had been subjected to more detailed examinations it would have been possible to save his life. However, Galanti's defendant has challenged the sentence.

Il professor Giorgio Galanti è stato condannato a un anno di reclusione, pena sospesa, nel processo con rito abbreviato per la morte del calciatore della Fiorentina Davide Astori, trovato senza vita il 4 marzo 2018 nella sua camera di albergo a Udine mentre era con la squadra. pic.twitter.com/fJSAc412I9 — Tg La7 (@TgLa7) May 3, 2021

Galanti was also sentenced to pay a total amount of €1.9M of which €250,000 would be given to the partner of the late footballer, Francesca Fioretti, €240,000 for his daughter Vittoria, the remaining €600,000 for the parents of the former Fiorentina captain, Renato and Giovanna, and for his brothers Marco and Bruno.

Davide Astori football career and honours

During his playing career, Astori spent time on loan at Roma and Fiorentina before joining the latter in 2016 ago on a permanent basis after six years as a Cagliari player. He was later named captain of Fiorentina as well. Astori was also a member of the Italy squad for the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil, scoring his only international goal in the third-place playoff against Uruguay, which Italy won on penalties. In total, he made 14 appearances for the Azzurri.

Image Credits - AP