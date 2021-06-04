What Happened To De Bruyne? When Will Kevin De Bruyne Return?

Earlier on Thursday, Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez claimed that Kevin De Bruyne is unlikely to feature in the team's opening fixture at Euro 2020 against Russia on June 12th. The 29-year-old midfielder suffered facial injuries during Manchester City's 1-0 defeat against Chelsea in the Champions League final last weekend. There were initial fears that De Bruyne would be forced to sit out the entirety of this summer's European Championship after picking up an untimely injury. However, Martinez has confirmed that the playmaker might have to wear a mask when he returns to action with the national team.

What happened to De Bruyne? Kevin De Bruyne injury update

De Bruyne had suffered a nose bone and left orbital fracture in the Champions League final, following his collision with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger. He didn’t get up for several minutes and City’s medical staff treated him on the pitch before he was then subbed off in the second half. De Bruyne spotted in tears on the sidelines as he couldn’t even walk down the tunnel on his own.

Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 30, 2021

On Sunday, the midfielder provided his fans with an injury update and said he was feeling 'okay'. De Bruyne took to Twitter and wrote, "Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back."

When will Kevin De Bruyne return? Will De Bruyne play at Euros?

While speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Roberto Martinez revealed that De Bruyne might not feature in Belgium's opening game at Euro 2020, but the playmaker may yet have to play a prominent role for the Belgian Red Devils, "De Bruyne is unlikely to be fit for that first match so whoever replaces him will have to show he's ready. We made a decision about his mask. It will be one of the producers who made Jan Vertonghen's mask. We were very satisfied with that," he said.

Kevin De Bruyne is “unlikely” to be fit for Belgium’s opening game of Euro 2020, his manager Roberto Martinez has said, the Belgian is still recovering from the injuries he sustained during the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/U0j0Q8ccMX — WatchForce (@watchforcelive) June 3, 2021

"I would say that until next week we won't know exactly where we are with Kevin. Now, allow him to relax. He could be available for the Euros but we don't know when at the moment. It's too early to give you an answer now, we must first get the green light from the medical side." added Martinez.

Belgium Euro 2020 schedule for Group stage games

Belgium will begin their Euro 2020 campaign on June 12th against Russia. Martinez's men are then due to face Denmark on June 17 and Finland in their final Group B fixture on June 21.

Image Credits - Kevin De Bruyne Instagram