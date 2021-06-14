What Happened To Fabrice Muamba? Former England Footballer's Scary Collapse Recalled

Christian Eriksen's horrifying collapse in the middle of the pitch on Saturday evening in Denmark's Euro 2020 clash against Finland undoubtedly concerned the entire sporting world, but perhaps more so those footballers who had previously suffered a heart attack. Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba is one such footballer who suffered a cardiac arrest and Eriksen's collapse brought back feelings he never wanted to relive. Here is a look at what happened to Fabrice Muamba and the complete account of the Fabrice Muamba collapse in 2012.

Fabrice Muamba responds to news of Christian Eriksen collapse

Although the Euro 2020 campaign has just begun, Fabrice Muamba asserted that Christian Eriksen being alive is the best thing to come out of the tournament. Muamba suffered a cardiac arrest himself when his heart stopped beating for 78 minutes in an FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham nine years ago. Having gone through the agony at that time, the former Arsenal midfielder did not want to relive those painful memories again. Perhaps this is why Muamba only managed to write a short Twitter post in response to the Christian Eriksen collapse as he had no words to describe his feelings.

Please God — fabrice muamba (@fmuamba6) June 12, 2021

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Muamba said, "Him being alive is the best thing that can come out of Euro 2020. Regardless of who wins the tournament, it's that Christian is okay, he is healthy, if he can remember people which is even better news. That's what this Euros is about now, it's about making sure Christian can get home safe and help to build his recovery from there."

What happened to Fabrice Muamba? Fabrice Muamba heart attack details revealed

On March 17, 2012, Fabrice Muamba suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the first half of an FA Cup quarter-final match between Bolton and Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane. After receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch from the medical personnel, Muamba was taken to the specialist coronary care unit of a London hospital. Bolton's doctor later confirmed that the midfielder had received defibrillator shocks both on the pitch and in the ambulance, but that his heart had stopped for 78 minutes. By March 19, Muamba's heart was beating without medication and he was able to move his limbs.

The Fabrice Muamba collapse was so terrifying that health professionals could not take any risk despite Muamba showing signs of stability. As a result, the Bolton midfielder announced his retirement from professional football on August 15, 2012, on the basis of the recommendation from the medical team. While Muamba was devastated because he could not play the game he loved ever again, he was fortunate for just being alive as he explained in an interview in 2012.

"While the news is devastating, I have much to be thankful for. I thank God that I am alive and I pay tribute once again to the members of the medical team who never gave up on me," Muamba had said. It is because of these painful memories indeed that Muamba was so thankful to the medical team for rescuing the life of Eriksen.

Fans recall Fabrice Muamba heart attack and pray for Christian Eriksen

Oh God no, that reminded me of when Fabrice Muamba went down — Thogdad (@thogdad) June 12, 2021

Man this reminds me of Fabrice Muamba😭 Praying so hard for you Christian Eriksen. 🙏 My heart 😩😢 pic.twitter.com/wwU1ry9Yt0 — Leesharn Rose (@ChelsLee86) June 12, 2021

If Fabrice Muamba could do it, Christian, you can do it. Come back strong 💪🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gkD7wM1dL3 — What A Rush!🇳🇬 🇭🇲 (@iamMightyGeorge) June 12, 2021

You survived Fabrice, I’m praying Christian will too! This is heartbreaking 💔😔 — #KROtiltheendoftheroad (@PapaFoledog) June 12, 2021

Will be forever grateful that you pulled through that day. Praying so so much for Eriksen right now ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Nicky F (Blogger) (@nickyjfisher) June 12, 2021