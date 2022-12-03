What Happened To Gabriel Jesus? Brazilian Striker Could Be Out Of Action Until January

The Brazilian football team has suffered a massive setback as two stars reportedly will miss the rest of the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament. The Seleção Canarinho could be without both striker Gabriel Jesus and left-back Alex Telles if reports are to be believed.

What happened to Gabriel Jesus?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament because of having pain in his knee. The report adds that the Arsenal striker could be out of action until January. This will not only be a huge blow for Brazil but also for the Gunners, who currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with 37 points, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

As for Alex Telles, Brazilian outlet Ge Globo has reported that the 29-year-old will take no further part in the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament because of pain in his knee. While an injury to Jesus will most likely be a massive blow for Brazil, they do have several options that are more than capable of providing a similar level of quality to him. As for Telles, a replacement option may be more difficult to find with Juventus left-back Alex Sandro also injured.

Another player who is a massive doubt for Brazil is star PSG winger Neymar, who hurt his right ankle in the team's opening clash against Serbia. Brazil's team doctor spoke to reporters on December 2 to give an update on Neymar and Sandro's injuries.

"Regarding Neymar and Alex Sandro, we think we have time on our hands and there is a possibility (that they play). Let's wait for their transition - they have still not started to practice with the ball and it's something they will do tomorrow. It will be important to see how they respond to this new style, so depending on that, we will make a call."