What Happened To Jack Grealish? Jack Grealish Injury Update And Liverpool Team News

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was expected to start for the Claret and Blue last Sunday in their Premier League clash against Fulham. However, the 25-year-old was missing from the team squad as he did not make it to the starting 11 but was also excluded from the squad that took on their London-based counterparts. Questions were raised on the unavailability of the skipper as we look to answer the question: "what happened to Jack Grealish?"

Great win today boys! Hoping to be back out on the pitch as soon as possible. ðŸ‘ŠðŸ¼ #UTV https://t.co/fzFBSXlbJi — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) April 4, 2021

Is Jack Grealish fitness a concern: Jack Grealish injury update

Fans expected Jack Grealish to make his comeback from injury as the club captain was in line to be match fit and ready to feature against Fulham. However, the 25-year old failed to recover from his shin injury ruling himself out last weekend. His shin injury has been a major problem for the English international as the Aston Villa attacker was not only forced to miss the last seven games for his club but also remaine unavailable for the recently concluded World Cup qualifiers. However, Grealish is expected to be fully fit and remain in contention for the Euros squad if Gareth Southgate calls him up for the Three Lions.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa are set to square off against the Reds of Merseyside in their next Premier League clash on Saturday. Dean Smith's men are set to start this match without captain Jack Grealish as head coach Dean Smith is unlikely to rush his star player back into action from an injury that has ruled him out since February.

With Aston Villa set to have an 11-day break as their match against Man City is scheduled to be played on April 22, they will look at the additional rest time as the perfect opportunity to give Jack Grealish adequate time to fully recovered from the injury. Apart from Jack Grealish, Wesley and Kourtney Hause are the only other Aston Villa players who are unavailable for the Liverpool clash as Dean Smith prepares to kick off a tough run of fixtures for his side on Saturday.

Despite missing out on the services of the club captain, the Villans managed to cruise past Fulham and went on to record a comprehensive 3-1 win last Sunday. It was their 13th win of the domestic league season which propelled them into the ninth spot on the Premier League table. With crucial matches like the Midlands derby against West Brom, followed up by games against Everton, Man United, Tottenham, and Chelsea, Dean Smith will be hoping to have Jack Grealish injury-free and will look to end the league season with a top-half finish.