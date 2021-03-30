What Happened To Juan Mata's Mother? Man United Star's Mother Passes Away

Earlier on Monday, reports from Spain revealed that Juan Mata's mother, Marta Garcia, tragically passed away following a lengthy battle with illness. Mata's club Manchester United also confirmed the sad news with a tweet later on Monday evening. A number of the Spaniard's teammates including Bruno Fernandes and David de Gea took to Instagram to share pictures with Mata showing their love and support for the midfielder.

What happened to Juan Mata's mother? Marta Garcia cause of death revealed

On Monday, Spanish publication La Nueva Espana reported that Juan Mata's mother, Marta Garcia, died after suffering from poor health for several months. It is believed that Mata held a close relationship with his mother previously spoke about his matchday rituals involving her to United's club website. He revealed that Marta would often text him during games and wait for him to read it at the full-time whistle. Mata explained that he would also speak to his mother over the phone before matches.

In 2019, Mata said, "My mother has always been more worried about my physical wellbeing during a match than the result. That's why, even now, I always call her when I'm on the coach on the way to the stadium. Always. It's a ritual that we both enjoy, and which is also an extra source of motivation for me. 'Be careful. Enjoy, shoot... and try not to get hurt,' are always her words. My mother is undoubtedly a key figure in my life. I will always do everything that's in my hands to make her happy. She deserves it more than anyone else."

Juan Mata mother death: Man United star's teammates offer messages of support

Only hours after Man United confirmed the passing of Juan Mata's mother, the midfielder's teammates offered him messages of support. Fellow Spain international David de Gea uploaded a snap with Mata and accompanied it with a love heart while Bruno Fernandes posted a photo on Instagram of him and Mata enjoying an embrace on the field. Former Man United star and current PSG midfielder Ander Herrera also shared a picture of himself chatting with Mata at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Juan Mata Manchester United career and honours

Mata joined United from Chelsea in January 2014 and has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League in his seven years at Old Trafford so far. This season, Mata has made only 12 appearances for the Red Devils and scored twice, while also notching up two assists. Mata's current deal with United expires in the summer and there have been no reports of the Spaniard signing a new deal, given that he's played only nine minutes of football in 2021.

