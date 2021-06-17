What Happened To Kingsley Coman? Why Did He Leave The France Squad At Euro 2020?

Amidst the ongoing European Championship, France's winger Kingsley Coman has been granted permission to leave the Euro 2020 squad. As per the French Football Federation (FFF), after the consultation with UEFA and UEFA COVID cell, Kingsley Coman has been allowed to leave France Team from the Euro 2020.

What happened to Kingsley Coman?

Kingsley Coman on Thursday took to his Instagram handle and announced that he will be leaving the France team from Euro 2020. Kingsley Coman in his official statement wrote, "For personal reasons, I will temporarily leave the training center with authorization from the UEFA, The France Federation, and my coach. I will be back very soon with my teammates and will make sure to be extra careful with the measures and protocol during my absence."

As per the local media reports, that quoted the French Football Federation (FFF), the decision to let Kingsley Coman go was authorised by coach Didier Deschamps and after consultation with governing body UEFA and its COVID cell. The FFF also revealed Kingsley Coman will be joining his partner to attend the birth of his child.

Notably, Coman was an unused substitute in France's 1-0 win over Germany in its Group F opener on Tuesday. The French will next take on Hungary at the Puskas Arena on Saturday.

Climate Activist Crashlands Parachute In France Vs Germany Game

World champions France started their UEFA Euro 2020 campaign in style with a 1-0 win over a resurgent Germany during their Group F clash at Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday. However, more than the World Cup holders' victory, it was the presence of a parachuting protestor that grabbed headlines as he ended up injuring several spectators at the Allianz Arena.

Several spectators were treated in the hospital for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into the stadium before France played Germany at the European Championship, UEFA said Tuesday. Debris fell on the field and the main grandstand, narrowly missing France coach Didier Deschamps, when the parachutist struck wires for an overhead camera attached to the stadium roof.

The incident happened just before the start of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Germany.

(Image Credits: AP)