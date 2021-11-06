What Happened To Lionel Messi? Coach Mauricio Pochhetino Provides Injury Update

Lionel Messi has not had the best of the start to his PSG career having featured in just eight matches out of the possible 15 between the Ligue 1 and Champions League. The ex-Barcelona legend will once again sit out of this weekend's PSG vs Bordeaux match.

Currently, PSG is sitting at top of the Ligue 1 points table with 31 points from 12 matches.

Mauricio Pochhetino provides update on Lionel Messi's injury

PSG has said Lionel Messi would miss the trip to Bordeaux due to "knee and hamstring pains", the same problems that saw him sit out the 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig in the Champions League. To date, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored three goals in three appearances in Europe but is yet to score domestically and has completed 90 minutes just twice in Ligue 1.

While speaking to the press ahead of the PSG vs Bordeaux match, Mauricio Pochhetino said that despite being unable to play for PSG this weekend, Lionel Messi will hopefully be fit to play for Argentina in the uphcoming international window. Argentina will play Uruguay in Montevideo on November 12 following which they will host Brazil four days later in San Juan as they look to close in on qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Speaking to press ahead of PSG vs Bordeaux match, Mauricio Pochhetino said, "Tomorrow he won't be available to play for the team. We will see if he can travel to play for his country. We hope he can go and play for his country and then return to us fit."

Argentina World Cup Qualifiers squad

Despite the injury, Lionel Messi has been named in the Argentina squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni also included six young players who will feature in the national team for the first time. Currently, Argentina has 25 points from 11 matches in South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Victory in the next two matches will put them on the brink of qualifying for next year’s showpiece event.

Argentina squad

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Geronimo Rull

Defenders: Nahuel Molina , Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuna, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella , Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Gaston Avila.

Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez , Leandro Paredes , Enzo Fernandez, Santiago Simon , Rodrigo De Paul , Exequiel Palacios , Giovani Lo Celso , Nicolas Dominguez , Cristian Medina , Matias Soule .

Forwards: Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Angel Correa , Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa , Paulo Dybala , Julian Alvarez , Nicolas Gonzalez, Thiago Almada, Exequiel Zeballos .