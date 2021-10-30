What Happened To Lionel Messi? PSG Megastar Subbed Out At Halftime Against Lille

Lionel Messi is yet to net a goal in the ongoing Ligue 1 season which also happens to be his very first outing the former champions Paris-Saint Germain (PSG). Messi had joined the French club in August this year after parting ways with FC Barcelona. However, the Argentina football megastar has not managed to carry his Barcelona legacy to PSG and has so far struggled to score even once.

Lionel Messi was in the news during PSG's last Ligue 1 match against Lille at Parc des Princes but it was not for having scored a goal or single-handedly winning the game for his side. Instead, Leo had to leave the field midway.

PSG vs Lille: Lionel Messi injury

During the PSG vs Lille game on Friday, Lionel Messi was seen limping off the field at the interval. In a video posted on social media, Lionel Messi can be seen holding his left leg in agony, and moments later he walked off the field after having realised that he was in no position to take any further part in the contest.

Lionel Messi was already doubtful for PSG vs Lille game due to a muscular problem, and even though the injury did not rule him out of the match, the Argentine had no choice but to leave the game midway on Friday night to avoid the injury from aggravating. PSG successfully got over the line with a 2-1 margin even though the visiting team had put them under pressure by breaking the deadlock in the first half. Marquinhos (74') and Messi's countryman Angel Di Maria (88') starred for Paris-Saint Germain, with Jonathan David (31') managing to score the lone goal for Lille.

Lionel Messi PSG stats

While Lionel Messi has not made any impact in League 1 so far, he has been clinical for PSG in the UEFA Champions League where he has excelled in finding the back of the net thrice in three games. It remains to be noted that this was not the first instance where the 2021 Copa America winner was substituted. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was earlier subbed by head coach Mauricio Pochettino during PSG's derby clash against Lyon with 15 minutes to go due to a knee problem.

As of now, Lionel Messi's poor form does not seem to be a concern for the 2019-20 UCL runners-up as they currently occupy the top spot in the Ligue 1 points table with 10 victories from 12 matches including just a solitary loss and 31 points to their tally. They are exactly 10 points ahead of the second-placed RC Lens (21).

