What Happened To Lionel Messi? PSG Star To Miss Ligue 1 Game Against Reims

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi's injury concerns seem to be worse than initially anticipated. The Argentine international was substituted early during PSG's UEFA Champions League clash against Benfica because of tiredness. However, PSG coach Christophe Galtier has now confirmed that the 35-year-old is sidelined due to injury and would not be available for the Ligue 1 game against Reims on Sunday.

What happened to Lionel Messi?

While speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, PSG coach Christophe Galtier confirmed that Lionel Messi would be rested against Reims due to a minor calf injury he sustained during the UEFA Champions League game against Benfica on Wednesday.

"He asked to be replaced during the Champions League game (against Benfica on Wednesday). He has a little problem with his calf but he will be back to training on Sunday," said Galtier in his pre-match press conference. The French coach then went on to add that the Argentine international is not the only star who is injured, as full-back Nuno Mendes will be sidelined for three weeks with a muscle injury. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is also suffering from a throat infection.

Lionel Messi to compete in final World Cup

Lionel Messi's injury woes are not the only major news surrounding the PSG star as the Argentine international made a blockbuster revelation in a recent interaction, where he said that the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be his last. While speaking with Sebastián Vignolo, the 35-year-old said,