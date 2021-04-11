What Happened To Lionel Messi? Star Shivers During El Clasico Clash Versus Real Madrid

FC Barcelona suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Spanish rivals Real Madrid during their LaLiga clash at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano at Madrid on Saturday. However, it was a strange yet astonishing moment featuring Barcelona captain Lionel Messi that stood out the most during this contest.

It so happened that Leo was forced to opt for a change of kit during the second half of the El Clasico blockbuster on Saturday that which was played out in heavy rain. Messi was seen shivering helplessly on the touchline as he even removed his jersey which was drenched and asked for a dry one while the play was in progress. Even the passionate football fans were in utter disbelief after watching the Argentine megastar struggle in the middle. Here's how they reacted.

Coming back to football action, prior to this contest, the two teams- Real Madrid, and, FC Barcelona, popularly known as the 'Kings of Spain' had a lot at stake as they were separated from each other by just two points and were all in readiness to leapfrog Atletico Madrid to go top of LaLiga. French striker Karim Benzema helped the home team draw first blood in the 13th minute and exactly 15 minutes later, Madrid had already taken a 2-0 lead as German Toni Kroos succeeded in finding the back of the net.

Barca had to play the catch-up game thereafter and had to reduce their deficit once the second half got underway. However, Spanish center-back Oscar Mingueza' s goal in the 60th minute kept the visitors' hopes alive as they toiled hard for scoring an equaliser from thereon, and, even though Barca searched for a late equaliser, they just failed to find it and eventually ended up on the losing side after the final whistle was blown.

By the virtue of this win, the 'Los Blancos' now occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot in LaLiga standings with 20 wins and 66 points from the 30 matches that they have played so far this season while Messi & Co. find themselves at the third spot with 20 victories from 35 games and 65 points to their tally.

