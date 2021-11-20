What Happened To Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne? How Long Could He Be Ruled Out?

The Premier League football is back in action following the completion of the international break and clubs will be hoping to make a winning start post the break. Defending Premier League Champions Manchester City welcomed Everton at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, however, Pep Guardiola's coached team will be without one of the key players for his upcoming clash.

Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of Manchester City for next three matches

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss the Everton game after testing positive for COVID-19. Kevin de Bruyne COVID 19 news came a couple of days back with the footballer spending time in isolation. Apart from missing the Everton game, the Manchester City star is likely to miss two more matches following that i.e the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday after which the Premier League champions entertain West Ham on November 28.

Pep Guardiola gives update on Kevin de Bruyne COVID 19 status

Ahead of the Manchester City vs Everton clash, Pep Guardiola said his only concern is that 30-year-old de Bruyne recovers well, rather than the impact his absence will have on the team.

He said, “Forget about the fitness, forget about the momentum. He is positive. He has to recover well and try and be healthy. The human being is more important than anything else".

He further added, “When one person is positive we have to be careful because people are still dying. He was vaccinated, so now he is more protected. Hopefully, the symptoms will be minor. When he comes back negative, he will start again to train with us as soon as possible. We are not concerned about the rhythm or what we are going to miss. The person is more important. When someone gets a positive you have to be careful. We have to help him and hopefully, it goes well whilst he is isolated.”

Guardiola also gave an update on the availability of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish who withdrew from the England squad with injury. The Spaniard said, "Jack is getting better after he went to the national team, Phil Foden came back with a knock and a problem with his leg, but he is getting better".