What Happened To Michael Ballack's Son Emilio? Ex-German Captain Suffers Tragic Loss

On Thursday morning, Michael Ballack's son, Emilio Ballack, sadly passed away at the age of just 18. Emilio was the second of the German footballer's three sons. He was born in 2002 to Ballack's then-girlfriend Simone Lambe. Here is a look at What happened to Michael Ballack's son Emilio?

How did Michael Ballack's son pass away?

Emilio Ballack, son of former Bayern Munich and Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack, tragically passed away in a quad bike accident. Even though firefighters and police officers rushed to the scene, they could not save Emilio. As per Portuguese media reports, the quad bike crash took place because the teenager had been riding on an uneven piece of land near his family home when the bike rolled backwards and fell on top of him. On receiving the news, Ballack's former clubs Bayern Munich and Chelsea tweeted out their condolences. Both Tweets can be seen below.

Emilio Ballack, the 18-year-old son of Michael Ballack, has been killed in an accident. FC Bayern is united in grief with its long-serving player and his family. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 5, 2021

Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Emilio Ballack at the terribly young age of 18.



All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time. 💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2021

Since the legendary midfielder also had two spells at Bayer Leverkusen (1999-2002 and 2010-2012), the current managing director of sports at Leverkusen also offered his condolences. He said, "The news shocked me and I am deeply affected. We mourn the boy and feel for Michael and Simone. We all here at Bayer wish the whole Ballack family an incredible amount of strength."

Police reported how did Michael Ballack's son pass away

While no official statement has been given yet by Michael Ballack's family, the Portuguese police did report the incident. The quad bike accident was first reported by Jorge Santos, who is the spokesman for the GNR police force in the city of Setubal. As per the DailyMail, Santos said, "An 18-year-old man has died following an accident at a private property in Troia. We received an alert shortly after 2am this morning/yesterday morning (THURS). I am not at liberty to go into details about the identity of the dead man. I can confirm he was on the vehicle he had his accident in alone. The accident happened at a property on a residential estate called Vilas do Mar in Troia. The incident is now under investigation, and there is nothing more we can say."