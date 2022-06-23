What Happened To Neymar? PSG Star's Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing In Brazil

Brazilian football sensation Neymar Jr. was on his route to the Brazilian capital of Sao Paulo from Las Vegas when his private jet had to make an emergency landing in the northern Brazilian city of Boa Vista after the pilots encountered a problem. The private jet involved in the incident is a Cessna 680 Citation model built in 2008 and is owned by Neymar Sport E Marketing. As reported by ESPN, the plane was carrying the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star, his sister Rafaella Santos and girlfriend Bruna Biancardi from Las Vegas to Sao Paulo.

What happened to Neymar Jr.?

Neymar was on a holiday in the US with his girlfriend and sister until Monday, when he shared pictures of him flying over the Miami Beach on his Instagram stories. After leaving Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, the private jet made stops at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and then Barbados, before heading to Brazil. As per ESPN, the reason behind the emergency landing was technical problems and everyone escaped the incident without any harm.

'Pilot decided, as a measure of precaution, to make an early landing,' says Neymar's agency

Neymar's agency released a statement about the same, later in the day, where they discussed the incident. “Due to a small problem in the windshield wiper of the plane of the NR Sports plane, in which the athlete Neymar Jr, his sister Rafaella Santos and Bruna Biancardi were traveling, the pilot decided, as a measure of precaution, to make an early landing this Tuesday (21) in Boa Vista, in Roraima, so that the problem could be resolved. We would like to say that all the passengers are fine and waiting to continue the voyage."

What did Neymar Jr. say?

Meanwhile, in a video posted on his Instagram stories, Neymar also expressed his thoughts and said thanks to everyone for their messages. He informed that everyone with him is fine and they are now headed toward his home. Speaking about the emergency landing, Neymar revealed, “it was only a scare, everyone is good here and we're together."

The private jet is understood to be owned by Neymar’s agency and is said to have an estimated market value of €17m. The aircraft will now undergo repairs, before heading back to Sao Paulo. Despite the scary incident, the PSG superstar was seen posing for pictures with the airport staff.

