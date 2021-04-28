What Happened To Oscar Grau? Why Was Barcelona CEO Fired By Joan Laporta?

While Barcelona have recovered outstandingly well in LaLiga, things are not going well for them in their management. The latest Barcelona news is that newly elected president Joan Laporta dismissed Oscar Grau as the CEO of the club. So, what happened to Oscar Grau and why was Oscar Grau fired?

What happened to Oscar Grau: Why was Oscar Grau fired?

Oscar Grau, who joined Barcelona in September 2016 under previous club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, was fired by Joan Laporta on Tuesday. The new CEO Ferran Reverter told Grau about the news after the decision was made at a meeting on Monday. Meanwhile, the director of the club's social operations was also reportedly dismissed.

Oscar Grau was fired for his alleged involvement in the astonishing Barcagate scandal. The news broke out on March 1, 2021, when the Catalan police raided the Camp Nou stadium in a search and seize operation. The police arrested Bartomeu, Grau and their legal services head, Roman Gomez Ponti.

Barcelona news: What was the Barcagate scandal about?

The footballing world was shell shocked to hear about the Barcelona social media scandal that took place in February 2020. The former club president was accused of paying money to a third party company asking them to smear the image of current and former players alongside other presidential candidates on social media. The club was cleared of any wrongdoing after an external audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers took place but the local authorities continued to investigate and conduct their own research. Several raids are believed to have been conducted on Barcelona's office ever since this story broke out.

