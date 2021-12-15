What Happened To Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? Why Was Arsenal Star Stripped Of Captaincy?

Due to his "latest disciplinary breach," Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was removed as captain of the side on Tuesday. Last morning, Arsenal announced Aubameyang's removal as captain, citing a breach of discipline as the cause for his dismissal. The decision comes only days after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta left Aubameyang out of Saturday's Premier League match against Southampton. The Gunners have already confirmed that Aubameyang will not be considered for selection against West Ham on Wednesday.

"Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United. We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed. We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match," Arsenal said in a statement announcing the decision to stip Aubameyang's captaincy.

What happened to Aubameyang?

Aubameyang was dropped on Saturday after failing to show up for a last pregame training session ahead of Arsenal's match against Southampton. According to reports, Aubameyang was given permission to travel home for a one-day trip but was summoned the same night so he could participate in a training session the next morning. However, Aubameyang is said to have missed the training session because he did not return on time, and the COVID-19 restrictions added to the delay. However, the club's statement following Aubameyang's dismissal as captain shows that this incident was not the sole cause of the decision.

Aubameyan has a concerning disciplinary record, having been suspended by his former club Borussia Dortmund in 2018 for missing a team meeting. In November 2016, he was also suspended for visiting Milan without the approval of his then-coach Thomas Tuchel. The German publication Bild reported in November 2018 that Aubameyang had been late for training sessions on many occasions. In March this year, AUbameyang was dropped from the starting line-up due to a breach in pregame protocols. It was later reported by ESPN that Aubameyang had failed to report for the match on time.

"They accept the decision and I think they know because they have committed to it and they have demanded it, that we want to take our culture and our demands, and who do we want to be as a club and how we want to represent this club to a different level. When those standards are not met, you know you cannot participate in our daily basics," Arteta said while speaking about the impact of the decision on the club's dressing room.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal in 2018 for a then club-record fee of £56 million. Since his debut for the club, Aubameyang has made 128 appearances for Arsenal and has scored 68 goals. In 2021, Aubameyang has played 12 matches (plus 2 as a sub) and has scored just 4 goals. It's also worth noting that Aubameyang was elevated to captaincy after Granit Xhaka was removed in 2019 following an outburst in response to Arsenal fans' booing him during a game against Crystal Palace.

Image: premierleague.com