What Happened To Prince Philip? Premier League Clubs Mourn Death Of Duke Of Edinburgh

After hearing about the sad demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Britain continues to mourn with several citizens offering their condolences, including some Premier League clubs. The Duke was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years and also became the longest-serving consort in Britain's history. So what happened to Prince Philip and what was Prince Philip cause of death?

What happened to Prince Philip: Prince Philip death

The Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, had sadly passed away at the age of 99. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

Meanwhile, no official details have been provided about Prince Philip cause of death or on plans for his funeral. However, as per reports, it is understood that the Duke will be given a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funeral in line with his wishes. The Queen is believed to sign off the final plans in the coming days.

Prince Philip death Premier League reaction

On hearing the news of the demise of Prince Philip, several Premier League clubs offered their condolences to the Royal Family. The Tottenham Hotspur Twitter handle wrote, "We are all deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family."

Meanwhile, The Manchester City Twitter handle wrote, "Manchester City extends its sincere condolences to the Royal Family following the sad news that His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99." Leeds United also offered their condolences as they wrote: "The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family following the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh." Some reactions can be seen below.

Prince Philip enjoyed a good life

Even though Prince Philip was in his nineties, he enjoyed relatively good health for a man of his age. At this age, he carried out busy programmes of public engagements and also travelled around the country supporting the Queen. It was only in May 2017 when the 96-year old retired from his own programme of royal duties but even at that age continued to support the Queen occasionally for big events.