What Happened To Romelu Lukaku? Chelsea Boss Issues Update On Star Striker's Availability

Chelsea won their second match of their UEFA Champions League campaign beating Malmo 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. However, the victory was marred by injuries to strikers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku putting in a selection headache for Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of this weekend's Premier League match against Norwich. The coach later admitted that both the players will be out for 'a while' due to the injury.

Thomas Tuchel on Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku injury

Speaking about Romelu Lukaku injury the striker suffered an ankle injury after he was tackled from behind in the penalty box and was immediately replaced by Kai Havertz. Timo Werner on the other hand pulled up with a hamstring problem. Speaking about the injuries to both the strikers, Thomas Tuchel told BT Sport “We have a twist of the ankle for Romelu, and muscle injury and hamstring for Timo, so they will be some days out I guess. Normally we are in a good place injury-wise, only Christian Pulisic is out, but we miss everybody. We have a lot of games, lot of competitions, so now we have to deal and find solutions, no excuses. We have won games before with Werner and Lukaku, we don’t want these problems too often but it happens during a season.”

Tuchel also defended his decision to field Romelu Lukaku for the Malmo match despite saying that the Belgium international was struggling with mental fatigue and had even raised the possibility of resting him. He said, “If I knew before I wouldn’t have done it. It was important he was on the pitch and he started very strong. I spoke with him about the situation, told him that I think he has some mental fatigue.

He further added “But he is our No 9 and is our reference. We wanted to build our attack today with Mason [Mount] and Timo around him and I had the strong belief that in a Champions League match he could turn things around and turn things around in scoring and being decisive, which he did because he was super strong in our start. Without him maybe it’s not 2-0. So I don’t regret it. It’s not a muscle injury or physical fatigue.”

Recap of Chelsea vs Malmo match

Andreas Christensen, Jorginho and Kai Havertz scored the goals for the blues who dominated their opponent throughout the match. Christensen opened the scoring for Chelsea following a cross from Thiago Silva. The Danish centre-back shot the ball down into the turf with the bounce beating the keeper. The score was doubled just before halftime by Jorginho after Romelu Lukau was brought down inside the penalty area by Lasse Nielsen. After halftime, Havertz tripled the lead for the Chelsea team after lifting the ball over the Malmo goalkeeper. HJorginho wrapped up the match with his second penalty of the night after Rudiger was brought down in the penalty area.