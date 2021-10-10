What Happened To Romelu Lukaku? Chelsea Striker Ruled Out Of Italy Clash

European champions Chelsea will be sweating over their record signing striker Romelu Lukaku's fitness issues after sustaining an injury during the international break. The ex-Manchester United and Inter Milan forward sustained the injury during the UEFA Nations League semi-final clash against France, in which Belgium lost 2-3 despite with up by a goal. Romelu Lukaku was denied a goal in the dying minutes of the match due to offside, and France went on to win the tie 3-2.

According to a tweet by Fabrizio Romano, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has given the latest update about Romelu Lukaku injury as well as Eden Hazard injury in which he said: "Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle fatigue, same as Eden Hazard. They're not in best conditions to play. They're leaving the national team camp due to these problems - I don't know how long it will take". Belgium is set to take on Italy in the third-place play-off of the UEFA Nations League without their main players Lukaku and Hazard.

UEFA Nations League: Romelu Lukaku injury update

Speaking about Romelu Lukaku's form the striker is Belgium's all-time top scorer with a total of 68 goals in a total of 101 games. After joining Chelsea, the 28-year-old striker has scored four goals in his first four games, the 28-year-old is one of the most prolific strikers in the world right now. Due to goal scoring exploits with club and country, Lukaku has earned himself a place on the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

UEFA Nations League: Recap of France vs Belgium match

The match was an exciting affair with Belgium put France team defence under pressure. However, Belgium's Yannick Carrasco broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when he cut inside from the left, turned a defender and drilled into the near bottom corner with De Bruyne. The Manchester City midfielder provided the second assist of the match with a through-ball to Lukaku, who collected with his back to goal before turning, racing clear of Lucas Hernández and firing into the roof of the net.

France upped the pressure at the start of the second half and nearly pulled a goal back in the 58th minute when Mbappé cut in from the right and rolled the ball across to Antoine Griezmann, who fired just wide of the post. The World Champions reduced the deficit four minutes later as Mbappé again danced his way past defenders before finding Benzema, who managed to squeeze in a swivelling shot despite being surrounded by red shirts.

And Deschamps’ side was level shortly afterwards when Mbappé drove a penalty kick into the top right corner after Youri Tielemans was adjudged — with the help of video review — to have fouled Griezmann. Belgium almost immediately restored its advantage but Lloris managed to push De Bruyne’s attempt over the bar. Paul Pogba had sent a free kick off the crossbar. Lukaku thought he had scored a late winner but it was ruled out for offside. Instead, it was France that snatched victory as Theo Hernández curled into the far side of the net following a good team move.