What Happened To Ronald Koeman? Barcelona Manager Hospitalised Over Health Concern​

Earlier on Thursday, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was reportedly hospitalised due to a 'state of anxiety'. The Dutchman, who recently finished his debut season back at the Nou Camp, is believed to have been feeling the pressure in recent months. Only a few weeks ago, Koeman took to social media to express his gratitude for overcoming his health issues one year after undergoing emergency surgery due to a heart problem.

What happened to Ronald Koeman? Ronald Koeman health update

On Thursday, reports from FOX Sports claimed that Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman had been hospitalised as a result of ‘a state of anxiety’. A few hours later it was reported that Koeman was doing 'well' and the attack wasn't fatal. It is believed that Koeman might be feeling the stress of the Barcelona job. He recently had a meeting with club president Joan Laporta as well.

Earlier this month, Koeman took to social media to celebrate a year of good health. Last year, the former Dutch national team coach underwent a successful heart catheterisation after being taken to a hospital in Amsterdam due to some pain he felt in his chest. "Exactly one year ago, this bike ride ended up badly and I underwent a heart procedure," Koeman wrote on an Instagram post. "Now I am healthy and happy!"

Ronald Koeman contract at Barcelona and debut season

Koeman was announced as the new manager of Barcelona in August 2020 after the club sacked Quique Setien. He signed a two-year contract which will keep him at the club until June 2022. However, there have been reports suggesting that Barcelona might be keen on replacing the Dutchman this summer.

Barcelona were inadvertently dragged into the title race towards the end of the season despite a rather underwhelming domestic campaign. They eventually finished in third place on the LaLiga table, seven points behind champions Atletico Madrid. However, Koeman was able to deliver Copa del Rey success in his first year as Barcelona boss. Koeman also did valuable work in terms of developing youth players in his debut season at Camp Nou.

Barcelona news: Lionel Messi to extend stay at Camp Nou?

Reports from Spain have claimed that club captain Lionel Messi Messi has been offered a deal that would see him spend the next two years at Camp Nou. Messi's current deal expires in June and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner had been heavily linked with a move to either Man City or PSG. However, it appears that Messi will soon put an end to all the speculation around his future at Barcelona, with the club also set to announce the arrivals of Sergio Aguero and Gini Wijnaldum in the coming weeks.

