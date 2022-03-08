What Happened To Sergio Ramos? Star Defender Ruled Out Of Ex-club Real Madrid Tie

Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid UEFA Champions League could turn out to be a very nail-biting contest with just one goal separating both the teams ahead of the second leg tie. PSG defeated Real Madrid in Paris courtesy of Kylian Mbappe's goal and they would look to seal the tie when they visit Santiago Bernabeau. The PSG vs Real Madrid could have also witnessed the return of Sergio Ramos back to his old club however the Spaniard will not be making the trip to the Spanish Capital.

UEFA Champions League: Sergio Ramos to miss PSG vs Real Madrid match

PSG noted on its official website that defender Sergio Ramos will “train on his own” at the end of the week. According to a report by PSGTalk.com, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino while talking to Spanish-based press agency EFE, said that Sergio Ramos will at the least make the trip for the second leg football match.

He said, “Sergio asked to make the trip. He wanted to do it. He is a player who has spent almost his entire career at Real Madrid, who has won a lot there. As with any unavailable player, the important thing is to be all together, to be in solidarity for such a decisive moment.”

Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid career

Last season, Sergio Ramos bid adieu to Real Madrid after spending the last 16 years at the club. Sergio Ramos was reduced to tears while speaking to the press in what was his farewell speech after Real Madrid announced his departure from the club. The Los Blancos captain's contract expires in the summer and both parties worked tirelessly on an extension, but no agreement was reached.

Ramos joined Real Madrid as a 19-year-old for €27 million, a record for a Spanish defender. Starting his career as a right-back, Ramos later became an elite centre-back forming elite partnerships with Pepe and Raphael Varane during his career. He lifted 22 honours at Real Madrid, including four Champions League titles, five LaLiga wins and two Copa Del Rey honours. Overall the Spaniard played 671 games for Los Blancos, making him the fourth-highest appearance maker in club history. He has scored 101 goals in his Real Madrid career, making him one of the highest-scoring defenders in football.