What Happened To Wayne Shaw - Sutton United's 'Roly Poly Goalie'?

Believe it or not, its been 1095 days since a veteran non-league goalkeeper from South London made the headlines after he was caught eating pie on national television while his team played Arsenal in the domestic cup. Wayne Shaw, who then played for Sutton United, was forced to leave his beloved club just days after his stunt led to an investigation by the FA and the Gambling Commission for potentially breaching betting rules. Arsenal won 2-0 that night thanks to goals from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott but it was the pie-eating antics of veteran shot-stopper Wayne Shaw that was the talk of the town.

Three years ago, Wayne Shaw did this on national television

Wow 3 years happy anniversary 🥧🥧 all pie lovers. Xc https://t.co/dAQe6SSTR3 — Roly Poly Goalie (@wayneshaw70) February 20, 2020

What happened to Wayne Shaw?

Since making the headlines in the game against Arsenal, Wayne Shaw quickly went on to become a cult figure in England. However, Wayne Shaw was asked to resign from the National League club just 24 hours after the incident. Since then, the 48-year old has gone on to follow his true calling - food. Shaw's food business has taken off in recent months and he is in line to purchase the Salmon Leap pub in his hometown of Totton. Shaw will make homemade pies for customers who fancy a juicy slice of pie.

Where is Wayne Shaw now?

In an interview with Sportbible, Wayne Shaw spoke about his future prospects as he said " The Salmon Leap is one of the best pubs in Totten and I'm just privileged to take it on. I've probably got 10 years left in the food and beverage game, I'm just trying to earn my own money instead of money for other people. I think everything happens for a reason. I wouldn't say I regret it but would I do it again? Not under the circumstances, what was thrown out there was wrong. Good things have come from it, but, would I put my family through it again? No. I didn't realise it would go to that scale."

Wayne Shaw career

When questioned about how he left Sutton United, Wayne Shaw responded that he does have some regrets over that. The former goalkeeper said that "It was gutting that I lost a great friend in the manager, Paul Doswell. I'd known him for 30+ years and I've only spoken to him two or three times since. He was upset about the whole situation. He probably thinks I took the limelight away from the club but it was never meant to be that way. I went back there and it's always a little bit...I wouldn't go back. I've got friends there who I speak to regularly but it's one of them. I wouldn't go to a Sutton game...it's that little bit of sourness in the mouth. But you live and learn. You find out who your friends are."

