What Happened To Zlatan Ibrahimovic? Milan Striker To Be Probed For Betting Company Links

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has landed himself in hot water after the UEFA are set to investigate him over his interests in a betting company. European football's governing body launched an investigation into the Zlatan Ibrahimovic betting company links after reports suggested that the Swede broke the rules when he signed the deal. If found guilty, the former Manchester United striker could face a three-year ban from the game according to regulations.

What happened to Zlatan Ibrahimovic? UEFA launch probe into Zlatan Ibrahimovic investments

AC Milan superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic is understood to be under investigation by UEFA due to an alleged 'financial interest' in a sports betting company that may be in breach of their financial regulations. Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that the 39-year-old company, Unknown AB, is understood to own a 10 per cent stake in Maltese-based gambling website Bethard, with UEFA examining whether that alleged connection is in violation of their rules. Both UEFA and FIFA forbid players from having financial interests in gambling firms, with those who violate the regulations subject to a possible ban of three years. The report suggests that the Zlatan Ibrahimovic investigation could also lead to a similar sanction if the Swedish international is proven guilty.

UEFA have announced an investigation into Zlatan IbrahimoviÄ‡ over allegations he has a financial interest in a betting company that could violate the rules. pic.twitter.com/utrPGFxX5i — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 26, 2021

The alleged Zlatan Ibrahimovic betting company ownership stake would also violate UEFA regulations stating that players can't "promote, broker, arrange or conduct betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions connected with football matches and competitions". According to Sky Sports, Ibrahimovic was announced as an ambassador for Bethard in March 2018. The news of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic investigation comes in after the AC Milan striker was fined 4,000 euros (£3,500) for his part in an ugly clash with Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku during a Coppa Italia match in January. The pair was involved in a number of exchanges and the Swedish international, who denied he used racist language, was eventually sent off.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic contract: Veteran striker pens one-year extension

A potential ban could mean the end of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career, who recently signed a new one-year extension with AC Milan. The new Zlatan Ibrahimovic contract will keep him at San Siro well beyond his 40th birthday, but the striker has shown no signs of slowing down since he joined Milan for a second time in December of 2019. The 39-year-old veteran has scored an impressive 15 goals in just 17 games in Serie A this season, which has taken his career tally past the 500-goal mark. Zlatan is expected to feature for Sweden in this summer's European Championships after coming out of international retirement earlier this year, in which he will be hoping to add to his impressive international record of 63 goals in 118 appearances.

