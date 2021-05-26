What Happens If Manchester United Win Europa League? Next Season Possibilities Explained

LaLiga's Villarreal will take on the Premier League's Manchester United in the Europa League final 2021 on Wednesday night. The game will be played at Gdansk in Poland and will kick off at 9:00 PM local time on Wednesday, May 26 (12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 27). Here are the details of what happens if Manchester United win Europa League?

Villarreal vs Manchester United prediction and preview

Villarreal arrive into the Europa League final 2021 on the back of stunning form as they are unbeaten in the competition this term. Unai Emery's men have scored in 13 of their 14 games so far, the only game in which they failed to find the back of the net was the semi-final second leg clash against Arsenal which ended 0-0. Emery will be hoping to win Villarreal their first Europa League title and his fourth overall, having won three previously with Sevilla.

On the other hand, Manchester United will hope to add a second Europa League title, having won the competition previously in the 2016/17 season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men arrive in the final on the back of a dominating 8-5 aggregate victory over AS Roma in the semi-finals. With the previous four meetings between the two sides having ended in goalless draws, our Villarreal vs Manchester United prediction is that this game will be a cagey contest with the Red Devils eventually coming out on top.

What happens if Manchester United win Europa League final 2021? Does winner of Europa League qualify for Champions League?

While the winner of the Europa League does qualify for Champions League football, it is important to note that Manchester United have already qualified for the Champions League via the Premier League route, having finished second. This is because Premier League's top four qualify for Europe's elite competition. With Manchester United having already qualified, the Europa League final result will have no effect on any Premier League side's qualification.

However, Manchester United will have the opportunity to face the Champions League winner for the European Super Cup sometime in August. The Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea takes place on Saturday, May 29 with the game starting live at 8:00 PM local time (Sunday, May 30 at 12:30 AM IST). The Champions League final will be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.

How to watch Europa League final 2021 telecast live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch the Europa League final 2021 between Villarreal and Manchester United live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network. The game will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. Meanwhile, the Europa League final 2021 live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Live updates and the Europa League final result can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.