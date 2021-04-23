What Is 50+1 Rule? Why Do Manchester United Fans Want 50+1 Rule At Club?

Last weekend, 12 top teams across Europe signed an agreement to form a Super League that would rival the UEFA Champions League, but several teams withdrew from the project just two days later after it came under heavy criticism from football fans. Following the dramatic collapse of the European Super League this week, there have now been several calls by fans to impose the 50+1 rule on their football clubs. Here's all you need to know about the 50+1 rule as well as why Man United fans are keen on imposing the rule.

What is 50+1 rule? Germany's 50+1 rule explainer

The 50+1 rule states that football clubs must hold a majority of their own voting rights. Members — the actual fans themselves — enjoy a 51% voting majority when it comes to any and all decisions. Commercial investors can make suggestions, and often do, but unless the club's fans are behind them, nothing can happen.

Teams are not allowed to compete under DFL (German FA) rules if private investors hold more than a 49% stake. Up until 1998, no private ownership of any kind was permitted in German football with clubs run as non-profit organisations. However, there are some exceptions in Germany, namely Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, and Hoffenheim whose owners have been allowed to take a majority stake following a period of greater than 20 years of involvement at the club.

Why do Manchester United fans want 50+1 rule at their club?

United fans have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the Manchester United owners for quite some time. While the discontent around the Glazers' reign has been well-known for years, the Super League debacle has escalated emotions amongst the support base. Although the Glazers issued an apology following Man United's withdrawal from the ESL, it proved of little consequence, as a group of around 20 supporters breached security at United's training complex on Thursday to unfurl banners that read "51% MUFC 20," "We decide when you play," and "Glazer out".

The 51 per cent banner referred to the 50+1, which is still followed even by top clubs in Germany. The model has also prevented Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund from succumbing to poor ownership and other trappings which have devalued supporters in modern football.

Are Glazers selling Manchester United?

On Thursday, reports from the Daily Star revealed that the Glazers might finally be ready to sell Manchester United, 16 years after taking over. However, there have also been contradicting reports stating that the Glazers are in no mood to sell United despite the Super League turmoil. The Red Devils are currently in 2nd place on the Premier League table and are still in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

