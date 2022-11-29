What Is 'Disgrace Of Gijon'? What Made FIFA Amend Rules For Final Group-stage Matches?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage matches are approaching the final stretch and there are teams still bidding to find a spot in the Round of 16. From November 29 onwards, matches of the same group will be played at the same time instead of at different times. The decision was taken by FIFA following an unfortunate incident which dates back to 1982.

Why did FIFA decide to change match timings after 1982?

The 1982 edition of the FIFA World Cup was played in Spain and the 'Disgrace of Gijon' incident took place during West Germany vs Austria match which was played at El Molinon stadium in Spain on 25 June, 1982. Algeria had become the first-ever African team to win two matches at a World Cup. Algeria was playing their final match before Germany vs Austria match which made the qualification scenario clear for both European teams.

For West Germany winning the match by three or more goals would have seen them qualify for the next round along with Algeria. Austria's win or even a draw would have ensured Algeria's progress to the next round. The third scenario was that a win by either one or two goals for Germany would have seen them through to the next round along with Austria.

The West Germany vs Austria match witnessed West Germany emerging victorius by a solitary goal after leading the scorboard in the first 10 minutes. After the first goal, the pace of the match gradually deteriorated with no teams making too much of an attempt. West Germany, Austria and Algeria all finished on four points each but the Germans and the Austrians went through to the next round on the basis of goal difference. West Germany had a goal difference of +3, Austria of +2 and Algeria had a goal difference of 0.

Qatar 2022: Final group stage matches to begin on November 29

The final round of matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin with the Netherlands taking on host Qatar, while Senegal vs Ecuador match will also be played at same time which is 8:30 pm IST. The England vs Wales and USA vs Iran matches will be played at 12:30 PM IST. Currently, only France, Portugal, and Brazil have made it to the next stage of the competition. The final leg of group stage matches is expected to be a tight one and it will be interesting to see which teams move to the knockout stage.